OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for international institutional investors and academic researchers, will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the 5th annual Europe EQD 2021, being held virtually January 27 28.

OptionMetrics will be showcasing its IvyDB Europe options database, covering 900+ optionable securities (equities and indices, with historical data going back to January 2002), from all major European exchanges, including the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, and Italy. It will also leverage its flagship database product, IvyDB US, with complete historical end-of-day data on all US exchange-traded equity and index options from January 1996 onward.

Quants, hedge fund managers, and other financial professionals at over 300 institutions worldwide use OptionMetrics data to back-test trading strategies, evaluate risk, and perform sophisticated research on derivatives trading.

"With increasing appetite for options in Europe, the U.S., China, and abroad, and the possibility for even further growth, this is an exciting time in the industry. From the potential to increase market returns to hedging risk-options trading strategies are on the rise, and we look forward to conversations with institutional investors, about them, at this exciting event," says OptionMetrics CEO David Hait, Ph.D.

Europe EQD is the largest systematic investing forum for institutional investors in EMEA, bringing together asset managers, pension funds, insurers, private banks, and others on the latest approaches to systematic and volatility investing across asset classes and markets.

About OptionMetrics:

OptionMetrics, draws on over 20 years of providing high-quality options databases and analytics with IvyDB historical options databases for U.S., Europe, Asia, Canada, and global indices to corporate, institutional subscribers and business schools worldwide. It has covered every U.S. strike and expiration option on over 10,000 underlying stocks and indices since 1996. Leading portfolio managers, equity options traders, and quantitative researchers rely on OptionMetrics for extensive, high-quality data to construct and test options investment strategies, perform empirical research, and accurately assess risk. www.optionmetrics.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

