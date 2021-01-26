Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Edusity, a learning management system (LMS) featuring a real-time, fully-interactive virtual classroom, is seeking strategic partners to co-invent the LMS landscape for Learning & Development teams.

"As relative newcomers to the Learning Management System marketplace, our team at Edusity has been able to benefit from watching the older brands discover that their solutions also had to pivot and re-imagine themselves," said Edusity Co-Founder Arvind Betala. "Edusity knows that we need to co-invent from the ground up, not merely customize. To do that, all parties need to consider their contributions part of a strategic partnership."

The Learning Management System for SMEs

On-boarding, health and safety training, on-going compliance education and professional development are all business processes that require the support of an easy-to-use learning management system like Edusity. While technical and user support are seldom needed as employers set up courses and webinars, the company provides local flexible and dependable support to its clients when they need it.

"There are always opportunities to support more seamless interactivity between instructors and students or students and their colleagues," Betala said. "It is always possible to deliver greater functionality to support meaningful learner engagement. By collaborating with each other, we develop endless possibilities for knowledge to grow."

The Mississauga-based EdTech company was founded by Arvind Betala CA-CPA and Vishal Shah, B.Eng in 2018. Arvind has worked with small and medium-sized enterprises, advising them on all areas of taxation, financing and operations, for almost 25 years. Vishal Shah has worked in software development and technology skills training since 1997.

Mr. Betala has recently authored two pieces of thought leadership for the EDTech realm in recent weeks.

"Getting Online Education Right: Ideas for a Better Second Semester" appeared in the Hamilton Spectator on 7 January https://www.thespec.com/opinion/contributors/2021/01/07/getting-online-education-right-ideas-for-a-better-second-semester.html

"The Opportunity to Co-Invent: An Invitation to Learning and Development Professionals" appears on the Business to Business News Network today. https://www.b2bnn.com/2021/01/the-opportunity-to-co-invent-an-invitation-to-learning-and-development-professionals/

