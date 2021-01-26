The Athletes Corner: The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger Provides Over 1 Million Meals Through Partnerships with The Golden State Warriors, Zach Ertz, Adrian Peterson, and Demario Davis

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / On October 27th, 2020, The Athletes' Corner announced the commencement of their new initiative, "The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger," which aims to fight hunger through the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. Today, The Athletes' Corner announced that within the first three months of their initiative, they have provided over 1 million meals to individuals and families in need!

During the last three months, The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger has partnered with multiple NFL athletes and their foundations - including Super Bowl Champion Zach Ertz, NFL MVP Adrian Peterson, and All-Pro LB Demario Davis. Through the efforts of these three campaigns, The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger provided over 800,000 meals.

In addition to these three completed campaigns, The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger partnered with The Golden State Warriors to launch a new campaign called "Swishes For Dishes," which is presented by Kaiser Permanente. Through this partnership, the three organizations provide 100 meals for every point the Warriors score during the 20'-21' season. After the first 17 games of the season, Swishes For Dishes has already provided nearly 300,000 meals to food banks in the Bay Area.

"Providing over 1 million meals is just the beginning for The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger," said Kelenna Azubuike, Co-Founder of The Athletes' Corner. "Our organization is aiming to provide over 25 million meals during the next three years, with the help of our future partners and sponsors."

After an impressive start to their initiative, The Athletes' Corner only plans on expanding their fight against hunger by encompassing even more athletes and teams.

Here is a recap of The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger's completed campaigns:

All Day Holiday Meals with Adrian Peterson / The A&A Peterson Family Foundation

Total Meals Provided: 132,000

132,000 Where were the meals provided? Gleaners Community Food Bank, a Feeding America® food bank located in Detroit.

Gleaners Community Food Bank, a Feeding America® food bank located in Detroit. Check Presentation: The Athletes' Corner, along with Adrian, Ashley, and The A&A Peterson Family Foundation, presented a check for 100,000 meals to Gleaners Community Food Bank on December 2, 2020 - which was Giving Tuesday.

The Athletes' Corner, along with Adrian, Ashley, and The A&A Peterson Family Foundation, presented a check for 100,000 meals to Gleaners Community Food Bank on December 2, 2020 - which was Giving Tuesday. Volunteer Efforts: The Athletes' Corner, along with Adrian, Ashley, and The A&A Peterson Family Foundation, helped pass out food to those in need via a local food bank in Detroit. Adrian and Ashley also remotely interacted with families, brightening their days as they collected their food.

The Athletes' Corner, along with Adrian, Ashley, and The A&A Peterson Family Foundation, helped pass out food to those in need via a local food bank in Detroit. Adrian and Ashley also remotely interacted with families, brightening their days as they collected their food. Custom Cleats: Adrian Peterson wore a pair of custom cleats for the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears, featuring the campaign name 'All Day Holiday Meals' and Matthew 25. On air, they referenced the cleats multiple times during the game due to Adrian's two touchdowns. Adrian wore these cleats the following game as well, where he scored another two touchdowns. On December 13th, Adrian wore another pair of custom cleats featuring The Athletes' Corner logo and John 13:34 for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Holiday Touchdowns for Meals with Zach Ertz / The Ertz Family Foundation

Total Meals Provided: 600,000

600,000 Campaign Partners: Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg

Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg Where were the meals provided? Philabundance, a Feeding America® food bank located in Philadelphia.

Check Presentation: The Athletes' Corner, along with Zach, Julie, and The Ertz Family Foundation, presented a check for 600,000 meals to Philabundance on January 5, 2021.

The Athletes' Corner, along with Zach, Julie, and The Ertz Family Foundation, presented a check for 600,000 meals to Philabundance on January 5, 2021. Volunteer Efforts: The Athletes' Corner, along with Zach, Julie, and The Ertz Family Foundation, helped pass out food, socks, and other essentials to those in need, via a local food bank in Philadelphia.

The Athletes' Corner, along with Zach, Julie, and The Ertz Family Foundation, helped pass out food, socks, and other essentials to those in need, via a local food bank in Philadelphia. Custom Cleats: Zach Ertz designed a pair of custom cleats for his last game, featuring The Athletes' Corner logo, The Ertz Family Foundation logo, 600,000 meals, and Matthew 25.

Tackling Hunger with Demario Davis / Devoted Dreamers Foundation

Total Meals Provided: 72,000

72,000 Where were the meals provided? Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans, a Feeding America® food bank located in New Orleans.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans, a Feeding America® food bank located in New Orleans. Custom Cleats: On January 17th, 2021 - The New Orleans Saints faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs. Demario wore a pair of custom Jordan Retro 11 cleats featuring The Athletes' Corner, Matthew 25, and The Devoted Dreamers Foundation. Demario recorded 9 tackles while wearing the cleats, including the Saints' only sack on Tom Brady.

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is a 501c3 non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to help those who are struggling mentally, physically, and spiritually - all through the vehicle of sports. One of their primary focuses is their initiative called 'The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger,' where they link meal-donations with the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger has already helped provide more than 1,000,000 meals through partnerships with The Golden State Warriors, Super Bowl Champion Zach Ertz, NFL MVP Adrian Peterson, and All-Pro LB Demario Davis. To make The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger possible, The Athletes' Corner partnered with the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Feeding America®, to maximize the meal donations and distribution. The Athletes' Corner is openly faith-based, with Matthew 25 as their driving motive to fight hunger. In addition to The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, The Athletes' Corner also creates faith-based content on their social media channels. In the last 12 months, they have generated more than 55 million impressions with messages focused on faith and family. Visit https://theathletescorner.org/ to learn more!

Media Contact:

Jamaica Martin

jamaica@theathletescorner.org

SOURCE: The Athletes Corner

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626034/The-Athletes-Corner-vs-Hunger-Provides-Over-1-Million-Meals-Through-Partnerships-with-The-Golden-State-Warriors-Zach-Ertz-Adrian-Peterson-and-Demario-Davis