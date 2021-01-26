Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon" or "AOC") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing of 14,285,714 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $0.0525 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Offering"). The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10, for a period of three years following the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period under applicable securities laws.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is a Canadian based energy. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

Executive Chairman

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

