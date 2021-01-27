Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Tempus Resources Ltd. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Shellabear as a Non-Executive Director following the resignation Mr. Brendan Borg (see Tempus ASX announcement of 8 January 2021).

Chairman, Alexander Molyneux commented, "Jonathan has a great mix of executive management experience in the gold space, and corporate finance experience from his prior career in the finance industry. He's very well known for his energetic leadership in the industry and we look forward to his contributions to Tempus' ongoing development."

Mr. Jonathan Shellabear has over thirty years' experience in the mining and financial services industries having worked as a geologist, resources analyst, corporate executive and investment banker with NM Rothschild & Sons, Deutsche Bank and Resource Finance Corporation. Mr. Shellabear was previously the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Mining Limited, which was acquired by Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd in February 2011 to create, at that time, the second largest Australian listed gold company by market capitalisation. He has also held senior corporate roles with Portman Limited (now Cliffs Natural Resources) as General Manager, Business Development and Heron Resources as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Capricorn Metals Limited. Mr. Shellabear has extensive capital markets and advisory experience and has advised on numerous public market transactions to companies. Furthermore, he is an accomplished and respected gold industry senior executive with extensive knowledge across technical, commercial and financial disciplines. Mr. Shellabear holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Geology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia.

The effective date of Mr. Shellabear's appointment and the cessation of Mr. Borg's directorship will be 1 February 2021.

Subject to shareholder approval, the Company proposes to award Mr. Shellabear 200,000 performance rights with the terms and conditions outlined in Appendix 1.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary

P: +61 8 6188 8181

E: info@tempusresources.com.au

www.tempusresources.com.au

APPENDIX 1

Appointment of Mr. Jonathan Shellabear as Non-Executive Director of Tempus

As part of Mr. Shellabear's appointment, it is proposed to issue Mr. Shellabear 200,000 Performance Rights, with milestones required to be met for vesting as follows:

100,000 Performance Rights will be issued to the Non-Executive Director (or its nominee) and will vest upon completion of a Mineral Resource estimate (conforming to the JORC Code 2012 Edition or any such subsequent JORC Code) equivalent to 500,000 oz at a minimum grade of 1g/tonne Au on any mineral deposit in Canada that is validly owned by the Company or its Related Bodies Corporate within 2 years from the date of issue; and 100,000 Performance Rights will be issued to the Non-Executive Director (or its nominee) and will vest upon completion of an economic prefeasibility study or higher in relation any project in Canada that is validly owned by the Company or its Related Bodies Corporate within 2 years from the date of issue.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72924