CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.01.2021:Das Instrument CW1 CA18538U1066 CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021The instrument CW1 CA18538U1066 CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument U9O AU000000XPE5 XPED LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2021The instrument U9O AU000000XPE5 XPED LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.01.2021:Das Instrument YRS CA6034651050 MINEWORX TECHS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021The instrument YRS CA6034651050 MINEWORX TECHS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.01.2021:Das Instrument 87A US0292271055 AM.RENAL ASS.HLDGS DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021The instrument 87A US0292271055 AM.RENAL ASS.HLDGS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument 119 KYG4404P1019 HENGXING GOLD HL.CO.HD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2021The instrument 119 KYG4404P1019 HENGXING GOLD HL.CO.HD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2021The instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument SOV US53223X1072 LIFE STORAGE INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2021The instrument SOV US53223X1072 LIFE STORAGE INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument 12M IT0001049623 I.M.A.IND.MACCH.AUTOM.SPA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2021The instrument 12M IT0001049623 I.M.A.IND.MACCH.AUTOM.SPA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument 4K4 SE0013513652 STAYBLE THERAPEUTICS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2021The instrument 4K4 SE0013513652 STAYBLE THERAPEUTICS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2021