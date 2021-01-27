Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021
WKN: A1JLVD ISIN: CA18538U1066 Ticker-Symbol: CW1 
Frankfurt
26.01.21
08:01 Uhr
5,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC9,350+1,08 %
CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC5,2000,00 %
HENGXING GOLD HOLDING CO LTD0,300-5,06 %
IMA INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE SPA66,20-0,97 %
LIFE STORAGE INC102,00-0,97 %
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD0,0340,00 %
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP7,712+4,27 %
STAYBLE THERAPEUTICS AB0,946-0,84 %
XPED LIMITED0,0030,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.