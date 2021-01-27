Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

MIAMI (January 26, 2021) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that a copy of the Form S-3 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 26, 2021, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/artefacts/NSM/Portal/NI-000018263/NI-000018263.56.01.pdf. We filed this registration statement solely to replace our prior Registration Statement on Form S-3 that is expiring pursuant to Rule 415(a)(5) under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.