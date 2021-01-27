The Spanish authorities awarded about 2.04 GW of PV and 998 MW of wind capacity, out of a total allocation of approximately 3.03 GW. The average price for solar was €0.02447/kWh.From pv magazine Spain Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has announced the final results of this week's renewable energy auction, with solar PV securing two-thirds of the total capacity allocations. The Spanish government said that about 2.04 GW of capacity was awarded to PV developers, while wind farm developers took 998 MW, out of a total of 3.03 GW of capacity. The ...

