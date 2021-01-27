The growth of the global renewables sector in 2020, despite the negative impact of the pandemic, underscores how companies are prioritizing sustainability, BloombergNEF says in a new report.From pv magazine USA Corporations bought a record amount of clean energy in 2020, despite the devastation of the pandemic, with the US market maintaining its lead and new markets driving growth, according to a new report from BloombergNEF (BNEF). The 2020 figure is up slightly from 20.1 GW in 2019 and more than 10 GW above the 13.6 GW seen in 2018. BNEF noted that the 2020 increase came despite the pandemic, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...