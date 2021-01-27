Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W59F ISIN: SE0005003654 Ticker-Symbol: 1YG 
Stuttgart
27.01.21
08:03 Uhr
0,721 Euro
-0,001
-0,07 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2021 | 08:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunicum AB (publ) Plans to Expand its Research and Process Development Facilities in Leiden, the Netherlands

Press Release

27 January 2021

Immunicum AB (publ) Plans to Expand its Research and Process Development Facilities in Leiden, the Netherlands

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that its in-house research and process development activities will move into a new facility at the Leiden Bio Science Park, the Netherlands. The Company has signed a long-term lease with developer Kadans Science Partner for approximately 1,100 square meters of laboratory and office space in the Plus Ultra Leiden, a new building currently under development. Furthermore, Immunicum has the option to rent an additional 1,100 square meters to further support its future growth. The new location, that is expected to be fully commissioned in 2022, will serve as Immunicum's core research and development hub.

"This state-of-the-art facility in one of Europe's most vibrant life sciences research communities is an integral part of our corporate strategy as it will enable us to rapidly and cost-effectively continue the development of potential transformative treatment options for cancer patients," stated Sven Rohmann, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Immunicum. "Following the combination with DCprime, we have strengthened our team of leading experts and we will establish this new facility as a center of excellence, thereby gaining full control over crucial product development aspects of our cell-based therapies."

The new facility will house the entire Leiden-based operation of Immunicum. Multiple laboratory suites will support Immunicum's research and development activities for the now expanded pipeline of next-generation cell-based immunotherapies following the business combination announcedin December last year.

For more information, please contact:

Sven Rohmann, M.D., Ph.D., CEO
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken
Paues Åberg Communications
Telephone: +46 76 190 90 51
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 172 861 8540
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment

  • 20210127 - Immunicum Leiden Facilities_ENG_vFINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/04d41d8a-13bf-4c98-8fa6-b25688a995ff)

IMMUNICUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.