27.01.2021
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: Henkel Chooses Ceridian to Drive Value and Innovation at Scale

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced Henkel, a global industrial and consumer goods leader, has selected Ceridian and the Dayforce platform to deliver its payroll and workforce management needs, with implementation currently underway in India, Middle East, Africa, and Slovenia. Henkel is accelerating digitalization across all operations, including human resources, as part of a company-wide initiative.

Founded in 1876, and currently with 52,000 employees worldwide, Henkel needed a partner to help create a superior employee experience across its multi-country geographic footprint. Ceridian's intelligent HCM platform will enable Henkel to bring diverse systems and operations for pay and time management together into one operating model - driving efficiencies, ensuring compliance, and increasing operating agility.

"Our partnership with Ceridian supports our ambitious corporate innovation strategy to put employees at the center of everything we do through engaging, modern technologies," said Carsten Bertling, Global Head Compensation & Benefits, Processes & Systems, Organisational Management & Analytics, Henkel. "Using the Dayforce platform, we will standardize HR processes across the organization, and obtain real-time workforce data to help make smarter decisions about our payroll operations and improve productivity."

"Henkel is building a strong foundation for a digital-first future, and we are excited to help them achieve their business priorities with Dayforce," said Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ceridian. "Today's forward-thinking businesses are fueled by data and intelligence. With Henkel's rich history of innovation, it is well-positioned to discover new opportunities to drive value creation and employee engagement."

For more information about how Ceridian can help prepare organizations for the fast-paced, fluid workplace of the future, visit Ceridian.com/DE.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.comor follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
Fahd.Pasha@Ceridian.com
647.417.2136


