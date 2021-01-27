DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Centaur Media (LON:CAU): Initiation - Flagships lead the way

London, UK, 27 January 2021 Centaur Media (LON:CAU): Initiation - Flagships lead the way Edison has initiated research on Centaur Media, noting that its shares are trading at a notable discount to its B2B media peers. Under management's updated three-year plan, Centaur Media is expected to exceed revenues of GBP45m in FY23 on a 23% EBITDA margin, sitting comfortably with our FY22 forecasts. Subscription revenues are growing and cash is at 17% of the market capitalisation. After a significant transformation, Centaur Media is now an international provider of business information, focused on market intelligence and consultancy for the marketing and legal sectors. Management has set out how its portfolio, including four key flagship brands, will be developed as a growing, profitable and sustainable B2B business, with attractive cash flow characteristics.

