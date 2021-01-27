Capgemini announces that it has been named a Leader in Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Capital Markets in Everest Group's recently released "ADS in Capital Markets PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021." Capgemini was evaluated by Everest Group alongside 24 other leading IT service providers for ADS in Capital Markets and was recognized for its expertise in data, cloud, platforms, and testing as well as its strong capabilities in digital Client Lifecycle Management (CLM). Capgemini also was commended for its long-term strategic alliance partnerships as well as relationships with multiple FinTechs, RegTechs and solution providers.

"The Capital Markets industry is redefining itself for the next normal by identifying alternative revenue sources to compensate for loss in fee-based income, enhancing customer experience through digital channels, and leveraging the power of data, cloud, and machine learning for superior stakeholder value," said Sampada Rahalkar, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Capgemini has earned a Leader positioning on Everest Group's Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021, through strong system integration capabilities on industry-leading platforms; enhanced coverage of risk management services such as cybersecurity, trade surveillance, and regulatory reporting; demonstrated success in enabling clients' cloud and data migration initiatives; and, investments to strengthen capabilities in digital customer experience

The report is based on research which recognized that as global markets started recovering, the capital market firms began to focus more on data migration, cloud, platform modernization, and machine learning to deliver enhanced customer experience.

"The technology transition in the Capital Markets space that was expected to take place in a few years, is happening right now, principally accelerated by COVID-19," said Nilesh Vaidya, Head of Banking and Capital Markets at Capgemini. "As the global economy reacts to the pandemic, capital markets firms need to have confidence in their business transformation partner to provide future-proof solutions that are well positioned to grow and react to the next normal. At Capgemini, we have continued to strengthen our long-term relationships with key alliance partners while also looking to leverage the strengths of FinTechs, RegTechs and others to ensure innovation. We are confident that our strong foothold in data, cloud, platforms, and testing will continue to set us apart to deliver inventive digital transformation solutions for our clients."

The report is an assessment of the vision, capability, and market impact of 25 leading IT ADS providers to the capital markets sector and positions them on Everest Group's proprietary PEAK Matrix to identify the Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants, and Star Performers. The assessment is based on Everest Group's RFI process and interactions with leading IT application and digital service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing tracking of the capital markets IT services market.

