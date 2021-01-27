Schroders Wealth Management in Switzerland to deploy Temenos Wealth Front Office on Temenos Transact core to automate and enhance its advisory business

Temenos' state-of-the-art wealth management platform to support Schroders' growth strategy

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Schroders Wealth Management in Switzerland has selected Temenos Wealth Front Office to automate and enhance its advisory business. Schroders Wealth Management will deploy the state-of-the-art portfolio management system on its existing Temenos Transact core banking platform to provide intuitive and powerful capabilities for relationship managers, advisers and portfolio managers. Supported by Temenos, Schroders Wealth Management looks after £65.7 billion of assets for its clients worldwide, from offices in the UK, Channel Islands, Switzerland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

With Temenos Wealth Front Office, Schroders Wealth Management benefits from standardized advisory processes. The solution includes dashboards for relationship managers and portfolio managers, client and investment profiling, investment proposal process, advanced order generation, comprehensive pre- and post-trade compliance checks, flexible benchmarking and performance reporting. It also provides a broad range of portfolio modelling and rebalancing tools, covering a wide range of assets, in a user-friendly and highly intuitive user experience.

Giovanni Leonardo, Head of Investment, Schroders Wealth Management, Switzerland, commented: "We chose Temenos Wealth Front Office following a selection process to support our advisory business in Switzerland. The software handles all the complex processes and stringent regulations involved in advisory portfolio management, allowing our relationship managers to focus on the needs of our clients. It also provides the flexibility and efficiency we need in discretionary portfolio management.

David Macdonald, President of Europe, Temenos, said: "We are proud to extend our long-term relationship with Schroders Wealth Management. As the bank seeks to grow and expand its service offering, Temenos Wealth Front Office will help to deliver an enhanced service, greater efficiency and consistent experience for its high and ultra-high net worth clients, leading to greater customer longevity and new business opportunities."

Temenos Wealth Front Office was a natural choice for the bank because of its real-time, out-of-the-box integration with Schroders' existing Temenos Transact core banking system. The combination of Temenos Wealth Front Office and Temenos Transact creates an end-to-end wealth management platform with rich functionality, spanning back-office processing through to front-office portfolio management.

Schroders Wealth Management has been a long-time Temenos client and Temenos Transact for its core banking technology has helped the bank to cut costs by a third, simplify its IT landscape by 63%, build customized services, and improve service quality.

Temenos was recognized as the 'Most Innovative Banking Technology Partner of the Year' in the Private Banking Wealth Management Awards and cited for its capacity to deliver digital client experiences while driving considerable efficiency gains for banks from a single front-to-back platform.

About Schroders

As a global investment manager with a 217-year history, Schroders actively and responsibly manages investments for a wide range of institutions and individuals, to help them meet their financial goals and prepare for the future. Schroders is responsible for CHF 615.7 billion (30.06.20) client assets, managed locally by 42 investment teams worldwide.

Schroders has been operating in Switzerland for over half a century, currently holding three businesses, which include Asset Management, Wealth Management and Private Equity. The combined Swiss team consists of over 500 people. Together they are responsible for a total of CHF 85.6 billion (31.12.19).

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

