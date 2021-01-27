Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929969 ISIN: GB0002405495 Ticker-Symbol: PYX 
Tradegate
26.01.21
12:49 Uhr
40,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,00040,00008:42
39,40039,60008:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODERS
SCHRODERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHRODERS PLC40,000+1,01 %
TEMENOS AG107,50+2,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.