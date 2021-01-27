The following information is based on the press release from Epiroc AB (Epiroc) published on January 26, 2021 and may be subject to change. The board of Directors of Epiroc has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 28, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share to be paid out through a split redemption procedure. The scheduled Ex-date is May 14, 2021. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Epiroc (EPIA). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837218