Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AUGA group bonds (AUGB060024A, ISIN code LT0000404238) on 27 January 2021. The trading is suspended due to technical change in the trading system. The trading in AUGA bonds will be resumed on 28 January 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.