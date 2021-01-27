Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Stuttgart
27.01.21
08:12 Uhr
22,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.01.2021 | 09:04
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Directorate Change

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, January 27

27 January 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

Change of Remuneration Committee Chair

The Company announces that on 26 January 2021 Alison Wood, Non-Executive Director, assumed the role of Chair of the remuneration committee. Alison has extensive remuneration committee experience. She has been a member of the Company's remuneration committee since joining the Board on 8 September 2020, chairs the remuneration committees at TT Electronics plc, Costain plc and Cairn Energy plc and previously chaired the remuneration committee at Cobham plc.

In accordance with the Board's succession plan, Alison succeeds Thomas Geitner, who has been Chair of the remuneration committee since 2013. Thomas will remain a member of the committee.

Neil Carson, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Thomas for chairing the remuneration committee since 2013, and look forward to welcoming Alison to the role."

This statement is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules.

Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc

Contact for queries:

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

01865 393324

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.