OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Directorate Change

27 January 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

Change of Remuneration Committee Chair

The Company announces that on 26 January 2021 Alison Wood, Non-Executive Director, assumed the role of Chair of the remuneration committee. Alison has extensive remuneration committee experience. She has been a member of the Company's remuneration committee since joining the Board on 8 September 2020, chairs the remuneration committees at TT Electronics plc, Costain plc and Cairn Energy plc and previously chaired the remuneration committee at Cobham plc.

In accordance with the Board's succession plan, Alison succeeds Thomas Geitner, who has been Chair of the remuneration committee since 2013. Thomas will remain a member of the committee.

Neil Carson, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Thomas for chairing the remuneration committee since 2013, and look forward to welcoming Alison to the role."

This statement is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules.

