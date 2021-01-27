Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Pro Kapital Grupp (short name: PKGB080024A) have been listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, January 27, 2021. The total size of the unsecured bond issue is EUR 9.685 million. The annual coupon rate is 8% and the bonds will mature on October 31, 2024. "Pro Kapital Grupp has been a public company already since 2012 when they listed their shares on the Baltic exchanges. It's good to see they are now taking full advantage of the public bond market by listing their bonds on the Baltic Bond List," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "We wish Pro Kapital Grupp all the best in fulfilling their ambitious plans." "We decided to offer new bonds to enable investors to swap the existing convertible bonds. Our investors were fond of this idea as they have trust in our company. An option to list the bonds made the issue even more attractive," said Paolo Michelozzi, CEO of Pro Kapital Grupp. "Pro Kapital is continuing with its current residential developments in capitals of Baltic States and we plan to concentrate on housing developments also in the future." Pro Kapital Grupp is one of the leading Estonian real estate developers focusing on contemporary large-scale commercial and residential property developments in the capitals of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In addition, Pro Kapital Grupp owns and operates a hotel in the small German town Bad Kreuznach close to Frankfurt. AS Pro Kapital Grupp shares are traded on Nasdaq Baltic exchanges since 2012. More information: http://www.prokapital.com Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Ott Raidla +372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com ------------------------