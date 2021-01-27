DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Carr's Group (CARR): Local, international and sustainable

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Carr's Group (CARR): Local, international and sustainable 27-Jan-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 27 January 2021 Carr's Group (CARR): Local, international and sustainable Diversification means Carr's Group provides essential infrastructure to the global nuclear industry and occupies a critical position in food supply chains in the UK, the US and Europe. As a result, almost all of its businesses have remained operational during the coronavirus pandemic. While group profitability was adversely affected by the low oil price caused by the pandemic, we see potential for recovery driven by greater penetration of international markets for animal feed supplements during FY21 and a return to more normal oil prices from FY22 onwards. Our DCF analysis gives an indicative value of 170p/share (unchanged). Confirmation that outperformance in the Agriculture division can compensate for the reduced Engineering revenues associated with a low oil price should, in our view, support the share price and help move it back towards our indicative valuation. So should news of the delayed major engineering order from Japan. Click here to view the full report. Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1163320 27-Jan-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)