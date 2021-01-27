The Italian inverter maker said the two devices were designed to deal with increasing PV module currents. The inverters have a power output ranging from 10 to 33 kW and are claimed to reach an input voltage of 1100 V (DC).Italy-based inverter manufacturer Fimer is preparing to launch two new string inverters for applications in residential, commercial and industrial PV projects. The two inverters, which were labeled PVS-10/12.5/15-TL and PVS-20/30/33-TL, have a power output ranging from 10 to 33 kW and are claimed to reach an input voltage of 1100 V (DC). The most powerful devices of the series ...

