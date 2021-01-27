ÍL-sjóður has not published the financial statement for 2019. Nasdaq Iceland hf. had extended the deadline to May 31 2020 for bond issuers to publish their financial statements which the issuer used. Since the financial statement has still not been published the issuer's bonds receive an observation status. The decision is based on article 6.2 (ii) in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. Article 6.2 (ii) concerns serious violations of exchange rules. Bonds that receive observation status: HFF150224 XS0195066146 HFF150434 XS0195066575 HFF150644 XS0195066658 IBH 22 1215 IS0000001071 IBH 26 0315 IS0000004927 IBH 36 0115 IS0000001089 IBH 37 1215 IS0000001097 IBH 41 0315 IS0000004935 IBN 38 0101 IS0000001162