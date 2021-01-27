The battery has a storage capacity ranging from 10 to 15 kWh and is already commercially available in Germany and Europe.From pv magazine Germany German solar module and battery manufacturer Axitec has launched AXIstorage Li SH, a lithium-ion-based residential battery that can be individually adapted to the electricity needs of households with rooftop PV systems. According to the provider, 4-6 battery modules fit into the housing of the home storage system and its storage capacity ranges from 10 to 15 kWh. The battery can be expanded at any time in 2.5 kWh steps, up to 15 kWh if a household needs ...

