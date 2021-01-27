Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2021 | 10:05
ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay invites to presentation of the year end report

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Per Mandorf and CFO Jacob Stjernfält.

Malmö, 27 January 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Emailper.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Phone +46 76-8754177
E-mailjacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-maildaniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples' behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approx. MSEK 400 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

Attachment

  • ZD invites to audiocast when publishing year end report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6b3e9b1-b000-4a00-866a-e235a2d07ca4)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
