Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Letzte große Gelegenheit bei einer ganz großen Kurswette...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.01.2021 | 10:16
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China.org.cn presents stories of a unique choir for Latin American music of Chinese seniors

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China is not only the country of the largest population on earth, but also the country with the fastest aging population. China.org.cn presents stories of a unique choir for Latin American music of Chinese seniors.

In 2018, several diplomats, reporters and retired teachers from the Latin American section of the Association of Returned Western Scholars formed the Latin American Friends Choir, which became the only choir in China singing Latin American music in Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. Their performances have earned them recognition from Chinese and foreign audiences.

Many of its members learned Spanish, singing and musical instruments. In order to achieve a good interpretation of the original melodies, rehearsals are very hard, which allow them a constant improvement of their skills.

"Positive mind" and "vitality" characterize the elderly in China today, and their lives are enriched in many ways. Aging is no longer synonymous with loneliness and backwardness, but with vigor and charm.

Contact: Zhang Qi
Tel.: +86-17810287643
E-mail: 1326564755@qq.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sientechina/posts/1632725920233251

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_C_vMUQV7WE
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425743/China_org_cn_Logo.jpg

China.org.cn Logo (PRNewsfoto/China.org.cn)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.