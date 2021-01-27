BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China is not only the country of the largest population on earth, but also the country with the fastest aging population. China.org.cn presents stories of a unique choir for Latin American music of Chinese seniors.

In 2018, several diplomats, reporters and retired teachers from the Latin American section of the Association of Returned Western Scholars formed the Latin American Friends Choir, which became the only choir in China singing Latin American music in Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. Their performances have earned them recognition from Chinese and foreign audiences.

Many of its members learned Spanish, singing and musical instruments. In order to achieve a good interpretation of the original melodies, rehearsals are very hard, which allow them a constant improvement of their skills.

"Positive mind" and "vitality" characterize the elderly in China today, and their lives are enriched in many ways. Aging is no longer synonymous with loneliness and backwardness, but with vigor and charm.

