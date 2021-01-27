SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Former Tesla HR Executive as its VP Human Resources

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Phoenix Motorcars, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company's EdisonFuture subsidiary, appointed Tom Zhang, Ph.D. as its new Vice President, Human Resources.

Dr. Zhang is a seasoned HR executive that brings 14 years of experience gained at Google, Tesla, Tencent, and multiple tech startups. His extensive HR service delivery experience includes recruiting, employee relations, HR strategy, performance management, reporting/analytics, and on-boarding/off-boarding.

A tech savvy, data-driven HR decision maker, Dr. Zhang was most recently VP of HR for SERES EV. Previously, Dr. Zhang held senior roles at leading companies, including VP of HR for Meitu, a Hong Kong listed global innovator in mobile technology, Senior HR/Talent Acquisition at Tesla Motors, Senior HR Business Partner, Director of HR, and Senior Recruiting Manager at Tencent, the world's largest video game company and one of the world's most valuable technology companies, and Senior Diversity Recruiter at Google.

"Dr. Zhang's extensive experience, including years in senior HR roles in the EV space, is a strong value add as we look to rapidly scale operations," stated Tarek Helou, COO of Phoenix Motorcars. "Dr. Zhang's servant leadership philosophy, focused on developing, supporting, and empowering employees will help us to build a strong team capable of executing on our long-term vision of creating one of the world's leading EV brands."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

