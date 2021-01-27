Mining Newsflash mit OceanaGold, Gold Terra, Vizsla Resources, Fury Gold Mines und Aurania ResourcesQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
Mining News Flash with OceanaGold, Gold Terra, Vizsla Resources, Fury Gold Mines and Aurania Res.
Mining News Flash with OceanaGold, Gold Terra, Vizsla Resources, Fury Gold Mines and Aurania Res
Mining Newsflash mit OceanaGold, Gold Terra, Vizsla Resources, Fury Gold Mines und Aurania Resources
Mining Newsflash mit OceanaGold, Gold Terra, Vizsla Resources, Fury Gold Mines und Aurania Resource
Aurania Resources Ltd.: Auranias mobile MT-Untersuchung identifiziert umfangreiches Ziel auf Tsenken
Toronto, Ontario, 25. Januar 2021 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (Frankfurt: 20Q) ("Aurania" oder das "Unternehmen")
Aurania Resources Ltd: Aurania survey outlines target area at Lost Cities
Aurania Resources Ltd.: Aurania's Mobile MT Survey Identifies Extensive Target at Tsenken
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") reports that the on-going MobileMT ("MMT") geophysical
Fury Gold durchschneidet goldhaltige Struktur 660 Meter lochabwärts auf Eau Claire und nimmt zweites Bohrgerät für Explorationsprogramm in Betrieb
Vancouver & Toronto, Kanada - 25.
Januar 2021 - Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY, NYSE American: FURY) ("Fury" oder das "Unternehmen"
...
FURY GOLD MINES LTD - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
Fury Gold Mines Ltd: Fury Gold drills three m of 2.59 g/t Au at Eau Claire
Gold Terra nimmt Bohrungen auf Newmont-Options-Claims südlich der 5 Mio. Unzen ehemals produzierenden Con-Mine im Yellowknife City Goldprojekt auf
25. Januar
2021, Vancouver, B.C. - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt:
TX0; OTC QX:
YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" oder das "Unternehmen"
Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra resumes drilling on Newmont claims
Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Resumes Drilling on Newmont Option Claims South of the 5 Moz. Past-producing Con Mine, Yellowknife City Gold Project, NWT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FRA:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of drilling to test the
OceanaGold identifies new high-grade resource in New Zealand
Oceana Gold durchschneidet weitere hochgradige Goldmineralisierung auf WKP in Neuseeland
(BRISBANE) OceanaGold
Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (das "Unternehmen") meldet mehrere weitere bedeutende Abschnitte
Oceanagold Corp: Oceanagold drills 3.1 m of 169 g/t Au at WKP
Vizsla erweitert Papayo Schürfstelle nach Süden im Panuco Projekt, Mexiko
Vancouver, British Columbia (25. Januar 2021) - Vizsla Resources Corp.
(TSX-V: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" oder das
"Unternehmen"
Vizsla Resources Corp: Vizsla drills 1.91 m of 413 g/t AgEq at Panuco
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AURANIA RESOURCES LTD
|2,060
|-4,63 %
|FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
|1,170
|+1,74 %
|GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP
|0,186
|+4,49 %
|OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
|1,489
|-1,52 %
|VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP
|1,015
|+7,29 %