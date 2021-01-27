Caruso GmbH Partners with Elektrobit to Extend Multibrand Car Data Portfolio

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARUSO's platform is the place to find harmonized multibrand in-vehicle data of top major vehicle manufacturers in one location, ready to use. CARUSO enables customers to easily build solutions based on connected car data for a huge variety of use cases like insurance, fleet, workshop, etc.



With the new partnership, data from even more connected cars can be accessed via the CARUSO Marketplace as Elektrobit's software is used in millions of vehicles. That is, a direct data exchange to CARUSO is possible for all connected car data that is collected via Elektrobit's EB Cadian Analytics tool.

"With the constantly growing coverage, CARUSO will be the marketplace with the most number of connected vehicles in reach. This partnership between CARUSO and Elektrobit is another great step forward into this direction," said Norbert Dohmen, Managing Director of Caruso GMBH.

CARUSO is a neutral service provider and personal data flowing through CARUSO's platform is secured, protected, and handled 100% GDPR-compliant. Via their harmonized, OEM-independent interface, customers as well as 3rd parties receive vehicle-generated data regardless of the manufacturer. This minimizes the effort for integration and maintenance on the consumer side, as only the interface to CARUSO has to be realized.

About Elektrobit (EB)

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers a variety of solutions. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental.



https://www.elektrobit.com/

About Caruso GmbH

"From Connected Cars to Connected Business." - the company motto says it all. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, their built-in consent management technology ensures data privacy by giving vehicle end-users full control over data sharing. With that, CARUSO empowers its customers to easily build life-improving solutions based on data from connected cars. The company vision is to unleash innovation by being the better platform for car data.

For more information, visit www.caruso-dataplace.com follow on Twitterand LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eea8a4fc-10cb-4aff-867b-aea14882ce8f