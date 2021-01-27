Listing of Scandion Oncology A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Scandion Oncology A/S, company registration number 38613391, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 3, 2021. Shares Short name: SCOL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 32,135,544 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061031895 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 212648 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 38613391 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 20 02 50.