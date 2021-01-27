Amazfit announces UK debut at Argos

Style meets health for UK consumers with Amazfit wearables now available across hundreds of UK stores and online through a new partnership with leading high street brand.

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit today announced that four of its newest smartwatches are now available at Argos, one of the UK's leading multi-channel retailers. Argos is the first authorised Amazfit retailer in the UK with a nationwide 'high street' presence.

Amazfit smartwatches, which combine fitness and sports functionality with health management, are the perfect daily companion to keep consumers informed and active. This latest partnership with Argos will introduce Amazfit products to UK sports and fitness enthusiasts looking to improve their health and fitness, with the best technology at affordable prices.

Initially, Argos will offer four editions of Amazfit smartwatches in multiple colours:

The slim and sleek Amazfit GTS 2 with sophisticated health tracking for £159

The stylish, compact Amazfit GTS 2 mini that delivers maximum power for £79

The Amazfit Neo with stunning retro design and advanced features for £39

The fashionable Amazfit GTS 2e with 90 built-in sports modes and a HD always-on AMOLED display for £119

Argos is a leading digital retailer and is the third most visited retail website in the UK, with over 90 per cent of its sales starting online. Along with its market-leading Fast Track delivery service, Argos is also conveniently available for customers to collect from hundreds of Sainsbury's stores.

The partnership with Argos will enable Amazfit to reach more UK consumers who want high quality smartwatches featuring advanced biometric sensors for health and fitness tracking plus excellent battery life. Amazfit is committed to continually innovating and developing technology to bring more consumers smarter and better products.

About Amazfit

Established in September 2015, Amazfit offers several series of smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, as well as other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body composition scales and sports gear. With a complete line of products which offer an outstanding user-experience, Amazfit maximizes its ability to satisfy the needs of different consumer groups.

With outstanding design and craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatch products have won many awards, such as the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 70 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. According to an IDC global wearable device market tracking report, in the first half of 2020, Amazfit watches claimed the largest share of the adult watch market in Italy, Spain, India and other countries and regions, and were also among the top products in China, Germany, France, Russia, and Brazil.



About Argos

Established in 1973, Argos is a leading UK general merchandise retailer offering more than 60,000 products through its website, apps, stores and convenient Click & Collect points inside Sainsbury's supermarkets.

Employing around 30,000 colleagues, it is the UK's number one toy retailer and a market leader in furniture, homewares and electricals.?

Argos is a technology-led retailer; its website receives more than a billion visits a year and 90% of sales originate online.

Its market-leading Fast Track delivery service is available across more than 90% of UK postcodes, seven days a week, and offers home delivery in as little as four hours up to 10pm.?

Argos is part of Sainsbury's, a leading multi brand, multi channel retailer of food, general merchandise, clothing and financial services through the Sainsbury's, Sainsbury's Bank, Nectar, Tu clothing, Argos and Habitat brands. J Sainsbury plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

