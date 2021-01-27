Fenergo Launches KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Fenergo's customers can now benefit from the ability to automate and expedite KYC onboarding within Salesforce

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo today announced it has launched Fenergo KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with new ways to deliver automated straight through client journeys while satisfying Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulatory requirements. The app connects Fenergo's client lifecycle management (CLM) and regulatory intelligence with Salesforce's client relationship management (CRM), allowing financial institutions (FIs) to improve customer experience and accelerate onboarding through front-to-back office integration.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Fenergo CLM for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange here .

Fenergo KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce

With Fenergo KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce, FIs can achieve a 360-degree client view via configurable workflows between front, middle and back office systems and understand the status of AML and KYC compliance processes in real time. All client lifecycle events including onboarding, maintenance, compliance reviews and offboarding can be completed within the Salesforce user interface (UI). This front to back connectivity empowers customer-facing employees to quickly onboard and verify customers digitally while delivering an enhanced client experience and accelerating time to revenue. The ability for relationship managers to complete CLM tasks in Salesforce also allows financial institutions to continue to safely onboard and verify clients remotely throughout the pandemic.

Comments on the News

Sidhartha Dash , a Research Director at leading risk-technology research and advisory firm, Chartis Research, said: "Covid-19 has highlighted the need for technology that drives efficiencies and provides real-time access to banking services. With financial crime on the rise, FIs are also expected to demonstrate to regulators that financial activity is legitimate. In this context, Fenergo's KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce offering aims to help FIs achieve a cohesive digital onboarding experience by increasing transparency in the organisation, automating compliance activities, and helping to make onboarding processes more efficient for the stakeholders involved."



at leading risk-technology research and advisory firm, Chartis Research, said: "Covid-19 has highlighted the need for technology that drives efficiencies and provides real-time access to banking services. With financial crime on the rise, FIs are also expected to demonstrate to regulators that financial activity is legitimate. In this context, Fenergo's KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce offering aims to help FIs achieve a cohesive digital onboarding experience by increasing transparency in the organisation, automating compliance activities, and helping to make onboarding processes more efficient for the stakeholders involved." "We are excited that Fenergo is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as it powers digital transformation for financial institutions enabling enhanced client onboarding," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."



, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us." Marc Murphy , CEO, Fenergo , said: "Fenergo's regulatory expertise and commitment to enhancing customer experience creates a natural synergy with Salesforce. In today's highly challenging business environment, there is no margin for error in delivering exceptional, digital, and joined-up customer experiences. Automation is key so that customers can be onboarded without unnecessary manual intervention in the back-end processes. Salesforce is the launchpad for automated onboarding while Fenergo ensures compliance by design through API-powered multi-channel orchestration."

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognized for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise (from a team of over 30 global regulatory specialists), community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), tax and OTC derivatives-based regulations across 100 jurisdictions. Fenergo recently expanded into new markets including asset and wealth management, private, retail, business and commercial banking and has over 80 global clients.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Fenergo: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fenergo/

Follow Fenergo on Twitter: @Fenergo

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contact:

press@fenergo.com