AnswerConnect plants half a million trees through One Tree One Planet Initiative

Answering Service Provider Continues to Plant a New Tree for Every Customer and Employee, Every Month As Part Of Giving Back Initiative

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerConnect, the virtual live answering service, in partnership with several non-profit environmental organizations, has now planted over 500,000 trees worldwide. Over the next 40 years, those trees will sequester half a million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

As part of their Giving Back initiative, AnswerConnect has partnered with tree-planting charities, including One Tree Planted and Trees for the Future . The initiative comes as part of AnswerConnect's three-point plan to protect the natural environment, contribute to local communities, and create more sustainable business practices.

When a customer signs up to AnswerConnect, they're added to the tree planting index. Our partners then plant a tree on their behalf every month. The initiative has so far contributed to reforestation programs across the world; from the Amazon rainforest to the bushlands of Ghana to the national parks of the United States. The 1T1P initiative is part of a global push to increase corporate accountability and reduce businesses' collective carbon footprint.

15 billion trees are cut down annually.

There has been a 46% fall in global tree count since the beginning of human civilization.

How we can help:

Over the course of a lifetime, 1000 trees will absorb over one million pounds of CO2.

Just one young tree can absorb 26 pounds of CO2 per year.

One young tree has the net cooling effect equivalent to ten room-sized air conditioners operating 20 hours a day.

AnswerConnect CEO Natalie Ruiz said: "At AnswerConnect, we've always been passionate about giving back. We are serious about making a positive impact on people's lives and our planet. This milestone shows what is possible when businesses are guided by purpose. Each of our clients plays a role in making this positive impact, and we're hugely grateful for their on-going partnership."

In 2020, businesses need to prioritize the triple bottom line - profit, people, and planet. In conjunction with their virtual support services - which aim to eliminate unnecessary travel - AnswerConnect remains committed to helping the planet, one tree at a time.

Find out more: https://www.answerconnect.co.uk/onetree

For further press information, please contact:

AnswerConnect Head of Marketing: Fraser Wilson at fraser.wilson@answerconnect.com, +44 (0)800-802-1069