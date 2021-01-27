Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market worth $14.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market by Family Type (Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Leafy, and Other Families), Form (Inorganic and Organic), Trait (Conventional and Genetically Modified), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of USD 14.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in demand for fruit and vegetables is one of the major drivers to drive the market for fruit & vegetable seeds market. The increase in seed replacement ratio, favorable government policies for different countries, coupled with increased adoption of commercial seeds, are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The tomato segment of the fruit & vegetable seeds market is projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period, by type

Tomato is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, as tomato is grown extensively in the tropical and sub-tropical belts of the world. Countries such as the US, China, Italy, India, and Egypt are among the major producers of tomatoes. Together, they cater to the growing demand for this crop across the globe. The world production of tomatoes has also grown consistently since 2000, increasing more than 54% from 2000 to 2014. These factors cater to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The market for Brassica segment is projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period, by family type

Brassica is a genus of plants comprising cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, and kale, which belong to the Brassicaceae family. Brassica crops are also referred to as Cole crops. Brassica plants generally have a life span of one month, from germination to cultivation in the winter season, with dominant rainfall areas receiving 400 mm to 800 mm annual rainfall. To produce Brassica plants, it necessary to keep them moist and use suitable fertilizers. These plants are highly nutritious; they contain vitamins and fiber. Broccoli has a high level of carotenoids. The major producers of Brassica crops are China, India, Poland, Spain, Italy, France, Indonesia, Russia, and the US.

Brassica crops such as kale, turnips, and various other hybrids are used in the feed industry to provide nutrition at a reduced cost. In some instances, brassicas are used as a good break crop between grass to grass reseeds.

Fruit & vegetable seeds market by form, organic seeds is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Organic fruit and vegetable seeds are eco-friendly seeds that do not require the use of pesticides, fertilizers, growth regulators, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The general principle of organic production is to protect the environment, minimize soil degradation and erosion, decrease pollution, optimize biological productivity, and maintain soil fertility.

The increased demand for organic seed is an important opportunity for organic seed growers in various developing countries to scale up their operations, if their production capacity allows, to fulfill more seed contracts with seed companies. Furthermore, the increased demand for organic seed can be attributed to a combination of events, including panic over food supply chain disruptions and food security concerns, and growing interest in gardening among consumers. The demand for organic products in North America and worldwide has been growing explosively over the past decade. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service, the consumer demand for organically produced goods has shown double-digit growth in recent years. Thus, due to such an increasing trend for organic products among consumers, the organic products are now available in various conventional grocery stores in developed and developing countries, which usually has premium prices over conventional products. These factors have driven the adoption of organic fruit & vegetable seeds among farmers.

The genetically modified segment of the fruit & vegetable seeds market is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

According to International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications (ISAAA), the approved list of GM fruit & vegetable seeds includes beans, eggplant, melons, potatoes, and tomatoes. Experts state that extensive research trials are being conducted for GM varieties of vegetable seeds; however, the adoption rate is not significant. The number of vegetables and fruits approved for GM is also significantly lower than cereals & grains and oilseeds & pulses, which have a higher prevalence of GM seeds. The benefits of adoption of GM seeds are becoming popular among the farmers, due to which the market for it is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the global fruit & vegetable seeds market

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to large-scale production of major vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and melons in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, among others.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the fruit & vegetable seeds market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Groupe Limagrain (France), Takii & Co Ltd (Japan), UPL (Advanta Seeds) (India), DLF (Denmark), Mahyo (India), Longping Hitech (China), Enza Zaden (Netherlands), FMC Corporation (US), Vikima Seeds (Denmark), East-West Seeds (Thailand), RIJK ZWAAN ZAADTEELT EN ZAADHANDELBY (Netherlands), Stark Ayres (South Africa), Bejo Zaden BV (Netherlands), Tokita Sementi (Japan), Vina Seeds (Vietnam), Bioseed (India), Technisem (France), Simlaw Seeds (Kenya), and Mahindra Agri Business ( India).

