The polysilicon manufacturer yesterday extended the deadline for postponing settlement of the investments until Friday - with the notes set to expire on Saturday.Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly yesterday warned the holders of $500 million of three-year senior notes due to mature on Saturday they would trigger a cross-default if they refuse to swap the investments for new three-year notes. The company has asked holders of the notes to postpone settlement for a further three years and to sign away opposition to a proposed debt restructure in the event the senior note swap fails to take ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...