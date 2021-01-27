Collaboration Makes Iceland a Strategic Destination for Organisations Implementing HPC and AI infrastructures on NVIDIA DGX Systems

Verne Global, provider of sustainable data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), and Sensa, the Icelandic managed service provider and systems integrator, today announced they have joined forces to provide organisations with access to a comprehensive range of sustainable NVIDIA DGX-Ready colocation services. This collaboration follows Sensa's recent membership in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN).

NVIDIA DGX systems are purpose-built for the unique demands of AI and HPC. NVIDIA DGX A100 features the world's most advanced accelerator the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU offering unprecedented compute density, performance, and flexibility in the world's first 5 petaFLOPS system built for any AI workload.

Enterprise and research organisations can now not only deploy their AI infrastructure at scale in Verne Global's HPC-optimised, NVIDIA DGX-Ready campus in Iceland, but also rely on Sensa for procurement, installation, and constant hands-on support.

Sensa currently owned by Iceland Telecom (Síminn), but in the process of acquisition by leading globalsoftware and cloud services provider, Crayon offers professional managed services and delivers a wide range of digital solutions and technologies for data centers, networking, security, hosting and more. Sensa works with industry leaders like Cisco, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Amazon Web Services and NetApp.

"Our partnership with Sensa combines Verne Global's specialist and optimised data center environment with Sensa's expert installation, troubleshooting, maintenance and support capabilities," said Dominic Ward, CEO, Verne Global. "The ability to easily and remotely deploy AI at scale with trusted and certified partners on the ground is more important now than ever."

"We are delighted to join Verne Global in providing the high-specification hosting environment required for NVIDIA's world-leading AI infrastructure all powered by 100 percent renewable energy and connected to one of the world's most reliable and affordable power grids," said Throstur Sigurjonsson, CTO, Sensa. "Given Iceland's strategic location between North America and Europe, and our mutual certification as NVIDIA DGX partners, we're poised to deliver NVIDIA DGX's unmatched AI infrastructure to the global market, quickly and easily."

For more information, please visit www.verneglobal.com/dgxready

About Verne Global

Verne Global delivers true high performance computing solutions in an optimised environment, built upon renewable resources. Our expert team provides full life-cycle support to enable maximum performance and flexibility for customer workloads, whilst offering significant cost savings. Founded in 2012, our Icelandic data center campus hosts HPC applications pushing the boundaries of research across a range of industries, including financial services, earth sciences, life sciences, engineering, scientific research and AI.

About Sensa

Sensa is a Professional and Managed Services provider founded in Iceland in 2002. Sensa's technical team has decades of expertise spanning a broad range of specialized digital solutions and technologies, including networking, data center, collaboration, security and hosting.

Fully owned and financially backed by Iceland Telecom (Síminn), Sensa has grown revenue and maintained profitability during every year of operation. With 120 employees in Iceland, Sensa has more than 100 technical experts on staff providing consultation, design, and implementation services, as well as automation and operation of complex IT infrastructure.

