Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 26-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 567.03p

INCLUDING current year revenue 567.03p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 26-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 292.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue 293.46p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 26-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue 346.96p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 346.97p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 26-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 428.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue 428.27p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 26-January-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 217.73p

INCLUDING current year revenue 217.73p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 26-January-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 166.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 166.04p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 26-January-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.68p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 26-January-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 162.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 162.89p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596