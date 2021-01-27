Fury Gold Mines: Fury to Present at Upcoming RBC Mining Rising Stars Forum

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at the upcoming RBC Mining Rising Stars Forum, to be held virtually on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021. A webcast of the conference presentation will be posted to the Fury website at https://furygoldmines.com/investors and will be available for replay for 14 days following the conference.

The event is designed to showcase exciting exploration and development mining companies through fast, high impact presentations delivered to targeted investors, private equity funds and business development professionals around the world.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company strategically positioned in three prolific mining regions: James Bay (Quebec), the Golden Triangle (British Columbia) and the Kitikmeot Region (Nunavut). The Company is committed to aggressively growing its multi-million ounce gold platform of scalable, high-quality mining assets, offering investors low-risk resource growth and potential new discoveries. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com .

For more information, please contact:

Salisha Ilyas

VP, Investor Relations

Tel: (778) 729-0600

Email: info@furygoldmines.com

