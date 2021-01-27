The "Norway Upstream (Oil and Gas) Fiscal and Regulatory Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Norway Upstream (Oil and Gas) Fiscal and Regulatory Guide", presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Norway's upstream oil and gas sector.

The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Norway's upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Norway governs upstream petroleum operations through a royalty and tax framework. In June 2020, the government approved an investment tax relief package that temporarily amends the rules on depreciation, tax-free income (uplift), and losses as defined in the Petroleum Tax Act.

The package allows development expenses and uplift (temporarily increased to 24%) to be immediately deducted from the special tax base for 2020 and 2021. The tax value of losses incurred in 2020 and 2021 will also be refunded. After 2021, eligible projects will continue to benefit from the incentive.

There have been early indications that the package will be effective in ensuring continued investment in Norway's industry. To promote continued exploration, the government has also launched the APA 2020 licensing round. The deadline to apply for the round is September 22, 2020 and awards are expected in Q1 2021.

5. Appendix

