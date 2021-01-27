THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL.

27 January 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Publication of a circular

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the "Company") has today published a circular (the "Circular") convening a general meeting in connection with the renewal and increase of the Board's authority to issue ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on a non-pre-emptive basis, both in respect of a general issuance authority and in respect of up to 20 million Shares to be issued pursuant to a placing programme (the "Placing Programme") expected to be launched by the Company in due course.

Background

Since the Company's annual general meeting held on Thursday, 9 July 2020 (the "2020 AGM") the Shares have traded at an average premium to NAV per Share of 0.8 per cent., which is a result of ongoing demand for the Shares from investors. In order to satisfy this demand, the Company has issued over 5 million Shares at a premium to the prevailing NAV per Share at the time of issue, raising over £195 million of new capital. As a result, the Directors' authority to allot and issue Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis granted by shareholders at the 2020 AGM has been substantially utilised.

Therefore, to enable the Company to continue to meet the excess demand for its Shares, the Board is proposing to renew the Board's general authority to issue Shares on an ongoing basis.

Even if the Board's general authority to issue Shares is renewed, the Company's ability to issue Shares without publishing a prospectus will be limited. The Board believes that, if the current rate of issuance of Shares continues, the 20 per cent. threshold set by the Prospectus Regulation Rules will become relevant to the Company in the coming months. In that event, the Company will only be able to continue to issue Shares to manage the premium to NAV per Share at which the Shares trade if a prospectus is published.

Recommended proposals to authorise the Board to issue Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, both generally and specifically, in connection with the Placing Programme

In the face of continuing demand noted above, and having regard to the benefits of enlarging the Company as set out below, the Directors have resolved to convene a general meeting on Friday, 12 February 2021 at 9.00 a.m. (the "General Meeting") in order to seek Shareholder authority to issue further Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis both generally, with respect to a limited number of Shares, and specifically, for the purpose of the proposed Placing Programme.

The resolutions to be considered at the General Meeting (the "Resolutions") are as follows: (i) renewing the Board's authority to issue on a non-pre-emptive basis, up to 6,300,777 Shares, being 10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital as at the Latest Practicable Date or, if changed, such number of Shares as represents 10 per cent. of the issued share capital as at the conclusion of the General Meeting, such authority to have effect until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "2021 AGM") (the "General Authority"); and (ii) granting the Directors the specific authority to issue on a non-pre-emptive basis, up to 20 million Shares under the Placing Programme, such authority being in addition to the General Authority and to have effect for the duration of the Placing Programme (being the period commencing on the date on which the Prospectus is published and ending on the earlier of: (i) the date that is twelve months after the date of publication of the Prospectus; and (ii) 1 February 2023) (the "Specific Authority", and together with the General Authority, the "Authorities"). The Directors intend to use the Authorities to satisfy continuing demand for the Shares. As with the Shares issued to date, the Shares will be issued at a premium to the prevailing NAV per Share.

Benefits of Granting the Authorities

The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of Shareholders that the Company continues to issue new Ordinary Shares for the following reasons:

it will enable the Company to maintain its share issuance programme and assist in managing the premium to NAV per Share at which the Shares may trade;

the size of the Company's asset base may be increased, potentially spreading its fixed costs over a larger capital base, thereby reducing the ongoing charges ratio; and

it will make the Shares more accessible to a wider range of investors, which may lead to increased liquidity in the Shares in the secondary market.

General Meeting

The General Meeting to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the Resolutions will be held on Friday, 12 February 2021 at 9.00 a.m.

The Board continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. As at the date of this announcement, significant restrictions are in place with regard to public gatherings and travel and the UK Government's advice is to stay at home as much as possible and limit contact with other people. Given the unprecedented circumstances, the Board has decided to put in place contingency arrangements that mean the General Meeting will not follow its usual format. In so doing, the Board is relying on the provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (the "CIG Act").

Only the statutory formal business (consisting of voting on the resolutions proposed in the Notice of General Meeting) required to meet the minimum legal requirements will be conducted at the General Meeting. The General Meeting will therefore proceed as follows:

the General Meeting will be held virtually via videoconference, there will therefore be no place of meeting;

there will be no presentation at the General Meeting;

as shareholders cannot attend the meeting in person, there will therefore be no opportunity to ask questions of the Board at the meeting (although there will be an opportunity to ask questions in advance of the meeting and further information in relation to this is given below);

the votes on the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting will be conducted on a poll, based on the proxy votes received; and

the results of the poll will be published immediately following the conclusion of the General Meeting by way of a stock exchange announcement and on the Company's website (the "Website"), www.worldwidewh.com

Although this is an unusual approach, the Board considers that given the social distancing measures currently in force and in light of the latest published government guidance and the provisions of the CIG Act, proceeding with a "technical" General Meeting is in the best interests not only of the Company, but also of each of its individual Shareholders.

If a shareholder has a question relating to the business of the meeting or a question for the Board that you had been planning to ask at the General Meeting, it should be sent by email to Frostrow Capital LLP, the Company Secretary, at mark.pope@frostrow.com. To the extent that it is appropriate to do so, the Board will respond individually by email to any questions received in advance of the General Meeting. All questions should be submitted by 9.00 am on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 to ensure that the Board is able to respond to them in advance of the General Meeting.

A copy of the Circular will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website www.worldwidewh.com

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Mark Pope 020 3008 4913 Winterflood Securities Limited

Neil Morgan

020 3100 0292

