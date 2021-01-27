Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Announces Publication of Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Vaccine Results

Spike specific CD8+ and CD4+ T-cell memory responses observed 30- and 60- days post vaccination

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, announces the publication of additional preclinical COVID-19 results in Frontiers in Immunology, a leading peer reviewed journal, which is available online.

The publication highlights additional data sets around memory T-cells that builds upon data previously reported and published in bioRxiv. Specifically, the new data demonstrates polyfunctional, anti-viral cytokine releasing, Spike protein specific CD8+ and CD4+ T-cell memory responses in the lungs and spleen of immunized animals, observed 30 days post single vaccination. Additionally, memory CD8+ T-cell responses were observed 60 days post vaccination in the lungs of mice.

The new data points to the significance of lung tissue-resident memory T-cells which are required for clearance of respiratory virus infections. Vaccination strategies that target generation of tissue-resident memory T-cells and their persistence may provide enhanced immunity compared with vaccines that rely on circulating responses.

Jeff Wolf, Heat's CEO, commented, "We are excited to announce the publication of this latest data, further reinforcing the potential of our COVID-19 vaccine to induce a durable cellular immune response and protect against reinfection."

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or pathogenic antigens. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, HS-130 in Phase 1, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies, including PTX-35 which is enrolling in a Phase 1 trial.

