Boeing Company - Final Results

Boeing Reports Fourth-Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter 2020

Financial results significantly impacted by COVID-19, 737 MAX grounding, and commercial widebody programs

777X program recorded $6.5 billion pre-tax charge; first delivery expected in late 2023

737 MAX began receiving regulatory approval to resume operations and restarted deliveries

Revenue of $15.3 billion , GAAP loss per share of ($14.65) and core (non-GAAP)* loss per share of ($15.25)

Full-Year 2020

Revenue of $58.2 billion , GAAP loss per share of ($20.88) and core (non-GAAP)* loss per share of ($23.25)

Operating cash flow of ($18.4) billion ; cash and marketable securities of $25.6 billion

Total backlog of $363 billion , including more than 4,000 commercial airplanes

Strengthening safety processes, improving performance, managing liquidity and transforming for the future

Table 1. Summary Financial Results Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues $15,304 $17,911 (15)% $58,158 $76,559 (24)% GAAP Loss From Operations ($8,049) ($2,204) NM ($12,767) ($1,975) NM Operating Margin (52.6)% (12.3)% NM (22.0)% (2.6)% NM Net Loss ($8,439) ($1,010) NM ($11,941) ($636) NM Loss Per Share ($14.65) ($1.79) NM ($20.88) ($1.12) NM Operating Cash Flow ($4,009) ($2,220) NM ($18,410) ($2,446) NM Non-GAAP* Core Operating Loss ($8,377) ($2,526) NM ($14,150) ($3,390) NM Core Operating Margin (54.7)% (14.1)% NM (24.3)% (4.4)% NM Core Loss Per Share ($15.25) ($2.33) NM ($23.25) ($3.47) NM *Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 6, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.3 billion, reflecting lower commercial deliveries and services volume primarily due to COVID-19 as well as 787 production issues, partially offset by a lower 737 MAX customer considerations charge in the quarter compared to the same period last year (Table 1). GAAP loss per share of ($14.65) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($15.25) reflected a $6.5 billion pre-tax charge on the 777X program and a tax valuation allowance, partially offset by a lower 737 MAX customer considerations charge. Boeing recorded operating cash flow of ($4.0) billion.

"2020 was a year of profound societal and global disruption which significantly constrained our industry. The deep impact of the pandemic on commercial air travel, coupled with the 737 MAX grounding, challenged our results. I am proud of the resilience and dedication our global team demonstrated in this environment as we strengthened our safety processes, adapted to our market and supported our customers, suppliers, communities and each other," said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun. "Our balanced portfolio of diverse defense, space and services programs continues to provide important stability as we lay the foundation for our recovery. While the impact of COVID-19 presents continued challenges for commercial aerospace into 2021, we remain confident in our future, squarely-focused on safety, quality and transparency as we rebuild trust and transform our business."

The return to service of the 737 MAX in the U.S. and several other markets was an important step, and Boeing continues to follow the lead of global regulators and support its customers. Since the FAA's approval to return to operations, Boeing has delivered over 40 737 MAX aircraft and five airlines have safely returned their fleets to service as of January 25, 2021, safely flying more than 2,700 revenue flights and approximately 5,500 flight hours.

Boeing now anticipates that the first 777X delivery will occur in late 2023. This schedule, and the associated financial impact, reflect a number of factors, including an updated assessment of global certification requirements, the company's latest assessment of COVID-19 impacts on market demand, and discussions with its customers with respect to aircraft delivery timing.

The company continues to progress through its business transformation effort across five key areas including its infrastructure footprint, overhead and organizational structure, portfolio and investment mix, supply chain health and operational excellence. Boeing will continue these actions in 2021 to preserve liquidity, adapt to the new market, improve performance, sustain key investments and transform its business to be more productive, resilient and competitive for the long term.

Table 2. Cash Flow Fourth Quarter Full Year (Millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Cash Flow ($4,009) ($2,220) ($18,410) ($2,446) Less Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment ($265) ($447) ($1,303) ($1,834) Free Cash Flow* ($4,274) ($2,667) ($19,713) ($4,280) *Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 6, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow was ($4.0) billion in the quarter, reflecting lower commercial deliveries and services volume, as well as timing of receipts and expenditures (Table 2).

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances Quarter-End (Billions) Q4 20 Q3 20 Cash $7.8 $10.6 Marketable Securities1 $17.8 $16.5 Total $25.6 $27.1 Debt Balances: The Boeing Company, net of intercompany loans to BCC $62.0 $59.1 Boeing Capital, including intercompany loans $1.6 $1.9 Total Consolidated Debt $63.6 $61.0 1 Marketable securities consists primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities decreased to $25.6 billion, compared to $27.1 billion at the beginning of the quarter, primarily driven by operating cash outflows partially offset by changes in the debt balance (Table 3).

Total company backlog at quarter-end was $363 billion.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Commercial Airplanes Deliveries 59 79 (25)% 157 380 (59)% Revenues $4,728 $7,462 (37)% $16,162 $32,255 (50)% Loss from Operations ($7,648) ($2,844) NM ($13,847) ($6,657) NM Operating Margin (161.8)% (38.1)% NM (85.7)% (20.6)% NM

Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue decreased to $4.7 billion, driven by lower widebody delivery volume due to COVID-19 impacts as well as 787 production issues, partially offset by higher 737 deliveries and a lower 737 MAX customer consideration charge in the quarter compared to the same period last year (Table 4). Fourth-quarter operating margin decreased to (161.8) percent, primarily driven by a $6.5 billion pre-tax charge on the 777X program, lower delivery volume, and $468 million of abnormal production costs related to the 737 program, partially offset by a lower 737 MAX customer consideration charge.

Commercial Airplanes production rate assumptions reflect the continued impacts of COVID-19 on commercial demand, and the company will continue to assess them on an ongoing basis. The 737 program is currently producing at a low rate and expects to gradually increase production to 31 per month in early 2022 with further gradual increases to correspond with market demand. The 787 program plans to transition its production rate to 5 per month in March 2021, at which point 787 final assembly will be consolidated to Boeing South Carolina.

As discussed above, Commercial Airplanes now expects first delivery of the 777X to occur in late 2023 and has recorded a $6.5 billion reach-forward loss on the 777X program. Among the factors contributing to the revised first delivery schedule and reach-forward loss are an updated assessment of certification requirements based on ongoing communication with civil aviation authorities, an updated assessment of market demand based on continued dialogue with customers, resulting adjustments to production rates and the program accounting quantity, increased change incorporation costs, and associated customer and supply chain impacts. The production rate expectation for the combined 777/777X program remains at 2 per month in 2021.

Commercial Airplanes captured orders for 75 737 aircraft from Ryanair and eight 777 freighters from DHL, as well as a commitment for 23 737 aircraft from Alaska Airlines. Commercial Airplanes delivered 59 airplanes during the quarter, and backlog included over 4,000 airplanes valued at $282 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues $6,779 $5,927 14% $26,257 $26,095 1% Earnings from Operations $502 $34 1,376% $1,539 $2,615 (41)% Operating Margin 7.4% 0.6% 6.8 Pts 5.9% 10.0% (4.1) Pts

Defense, Space & Security fourth-quarter revenue increased to $6.8 billion, primarily driven by higher volume on fighter programs and the rest of the portfolio as well as a charge on the Commercial Crew program in the same period last year (Table 5). Fourth-quarter operating margin increased to 7.4 percent reflecting more favorable performance on multiple programs compared with the same period last year, partially offset by a $275 million pre-tax charge on the KC-46A Tanker program primarily due to production inefficiencies including impacts of COVID-19 disruption.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security was awarded contracts for two KC-46A aircraft for Japan and AEW&C upgrades for the Republic of Korea Air Force. Defense, Space & Security achieved first flight of the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft with an aerial refueling store and demonstrated ski-jump launch capability of the F/A-18 Super Hornet for the Indian Navy. Also in the quarter, Defense, Space & Security completed engineering design review for the Wideband Global SATCOM-11+ communications satellite and critical design review of the Space Launch System Exploration Upper Stage for NASA.

Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $61 billion, of which 32 percent represents orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues $3,733 $4,648 (20)% $15,543 $18,468 (16)% Earnings from Operations $143 $684 (79)% $450 $2,697 (83)% Operating Margin 3.8% 14.7% (10.9) Pts 2.9% 14.6% (11.7) Pts

Global Services fourth-quarter revenue decreased to $3.7 billion, driven by lower commercial services volume due to COVID-19 (Table 6). Fourth-quarter operating margin decreased to 3.8 percent primarily due to lower commercial services volume and $290 million of pre-tax charges related to asset impairments driven by COVID-19.

During the quarter, Global Services was awarded a Performance Based Logistics contract for the Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fleet, secured a F-15 spares and logistics support contract with the Qatar Emiri Air Force, and was selected to provide P-8A training for the Royal New Zealand Air Force. Global Services also announced a 10-year digital services agreement with Frontier Airlines.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Boeing Capital $56 $37 $261 $244 Unallocated items, eliminations and other $8 ($163) ($65) ($503) (Loss)/Earnings from Operations Boeing Capital $16 ($58) $63 $28 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment $328 $322 $1,383 $1,415 Other unallocated items and eliminations ($1,390) ($342) ($2,355) ($2,073) Other income, net $122 $104 $447 $438 Interest and debt expense ($698) ($242) ($2,156) ($722) Effective tax rate 2.2% 56.9% 17.5% 71.8%

At quarter-end, Boeing Capital's net portfolio balance was $2.0 billion. The change in revenue from other unallocated items and eliminations was primarily due to the timing of eliminations for intercompany aircraft deliveries. Other unallocated items and eliminations included a $744 million charge related to the previously announced agreement between Boeing and the U.S. Department of Justice in January 2021. Interest and debt expense increased due to higher debt balances. The fourth quarter 2020 effective tax rate primarily reflects an additional valuation allowance on certain deferred income tax assets, partially offset by the benefit of the five year net operating loss carryback provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales of products $47,142 $66,094 $12,486 $15,580 Sales of services 11,016 10,465 2,818 2,331 Total revenues 58,158 76,559 15,304 17,911 Cost of products (54,568) (62,877) (18,567) (16,293) Cost of services (9,232) (9,154) (2,415) (2,402) Boeing Capital interest expense (43) (62) (10) (13) Total costs and expenses (63,843) (72,093) (20,992) (18,708) (5,685) 4,466 (5,688) (797) Income/(loss) from operating investments, net 9 (4) 70 (1) General and administrative expense (4,817) (3,909) (1,828) (1,052) Research and development expense, net (2,476) (3,219) (605) (749) Gain on dispositions, net 202 691 2 395 Loss from operations (12,767) (1,975) (8,049) (2,204) Other income, net 447 438 122 104 Interest and debt expense (2,156) (722) (698) (242) Loss before income taxes (14,476) (2,259) (8,625) (2,342) Income tax benefit 2,535 1,623 186 1,332 Net loss (11,941) (636) (8,439) (1,010) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (68) (19) Net loss attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($11,873) ($636) ($8,420) ($1,010) Basic loss per share ($20.88) ($1.12) ($14.65) ($1.79) Diluted loss per share ($20.88) ($1.12) ($14.65) ($1.79) Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 569.0 566.0 575.4 565.4

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) December 31

2020 December 31

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $7,752 $9,485 Short-term and other investments 17,838 545 Accounts receivable, net 1,955 3,266 Unbilled receivables, net 7,995 9,043 Current portion of customer financing, net 101 162 Inventories 81,715 76,622 Other current assets, net 4,286 3,106 Total current assets 121,642 102,229 Customer financing, net 1,936 2,136 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $20,507 and $19,342 11,820 12,502 Goodwill 8,081 8,060 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,843 3,338 Deferred income taxes 86 683 Investments 1,016 1,092 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $729 and $580 4,712 3,585 Total assets $152,136 $133,625 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $12,928 $15,553 Accrued liabilities 22,171 22,868 Advances and progress billings 50,488 51,551 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 1,693 7,340 Total current liabilities 87,280 97,312 Deferred income taxes 1,010 413 Accrued retiree health care 4,137 4,540 Accrued pension plan liability, net 14,408 16,276 Other long-term liabilities 1,486 3,422 Long-term debt 61,890 19,962 Total liabilities 170,211 141,925 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061 5,061 Additional paid-in capital 7,787 6,745 Treasury stock, at cost - 429,941,021 and 449,352,405 shares (52,641) (54,914) Retained earnings 38,610 50,644 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,133) (16,153) Total shareholders' deficit (18,316) (8,617) Noncontrolling interests 241 317 Total equity (18,075) (8,300) Total liabilities and equity $152,136 $133,625

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 Cash flows - operating activities: Net loss ($11,941) ($636) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used)/provided by operating activities: Non-cash items - Share-based plans expense 250 212 Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contribution 195 Depreciation and amortization 2,246 2,271 Investment/asset impairment charges, net 410 443 Customer financing valuation adjustments 12 250 Gain on dispositions, net (202) (691) 777X reach-forward loss 6,493 Other charges and credits, net 1,462 334 Changes in assets and liabilities - Accounts receivable 909 603 Unbilled receivables 919 982 Advances and progress billings (1,060) 737 Inventories (11,002) (12,391) Other current assets 372 (682) Accounts payable (5,363) 1,600 Accrued liabilities 1,074 7,781 Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred (2,576) (2,476) Other long-term liabilities (222) (621) Pension and other postretirement plans (794) (777) Customer financing, net 173 419 Other 235 196 Net cash used by operating activities (18,410) (2,446) Cash flows - investing activities: Property, plant and equipment additions (1,303) (1,834) Property, plant and equipment reductions 296 334 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (455) Proceeds from dispositions 464 Contributions to investments (37,616) (1,658) Proceeds from investments 20,275 1,759 Purchase of distribution rights (127) Other (18) (13) Net cash used by investing activities (18,366) (1,530) Cash flows - financing activities: New borrowings 47,248 25,389 Debt repayments (10,998) (12,171) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 7 Stock options exercised 36 58 Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (173) (248) Common shares repurchased (2,651) Dividends paid (1,158) (4,630) Other (15) Net cash provided by financing activities 34,955 5,739 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted 85 (5) Net (decrease)/increase in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted (1,736) 1,758 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year 9,571 7,813 Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period 7,835 9,571 Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments 83 86 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $7,752 $9,485

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Summary of Business Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Effective at the beginning of 2020, certain programs were realigned between our Defense, Space & Security segment and Unallocated items, eliminations and other. Business segment data for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect the realignment.

Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Commercial Airplanes $16,162 $32,255 $4,728 $7,462 Defense, Space & Security 26,257 26,095 6,779 5,927 Global Services 15,543 18,468 3,733 4,648 Boeing Capital 261 244 56 37 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (65) (503) 8 (163) Total revenues $58,158 $76,559 $15,304 $17,911 Earnings/(loss) from operations: Commercial Airplanes ($13,847) ($6,657) ($7,648) ($2,844) Defense, Space & Security 1,539 2,615 502 34 Global Services 450 2,697 143 684 Boeing Capital 63 28 16 (58) Segment operating loss (11,795) (1,317) (6,987) (2,184) Unallocated items, eliminations and other (2,355) (2,073) (1,390) (342) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,383 1,415 328 322 Loss from operations (12,767) (1,975) (8,049) (2,204) Other income, net 447 438 122 104 Interest and debt expense (2,156) (722) (698) (242) Loss before income taxes (14,476) (2,259) (8,625) (2,342) Income tax benefit 2,535 1,623 186 1,332 Net loss (11,941) (636) (8,439) (1,010) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (68) (19) Net loss attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($11,873) ($636) ($8,420) ($1,010) Research and development expense, net: Commercial Airplanes $1,385 $1,956 $278 $427 Defense, Space & Security 713 741 219 185 Global Services 138 121 28 19 Other 240 401 80 118 Total research and development expense, net $2,476 $3,219 $605 $749 Unallocated items, eliminations and other: Share-based plans ($120) ($65) ($40) ($8) Deferred compensation (93) (174) (127) (20) Amortization of previously capitalized interest (95) (89) (26) (21) Customer financing impairment (250) Research and development expense, net (240) (401) (80) (118) Eliminations and other unallocated items (1,807) (1,094) (1,117) (175) Sub-total (included in core operating loss) (2,355) (2,073) (1,390) (342) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,024 1,071 251 248 Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 359 344 77 74 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,383 1,415 $328 $322 Total ($972) ($658) ($1,062) ($20)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Operating and Financial Data (Unaudited) Deliveries Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 Commercial Airplanes 2020 2019 2020 2019 737 43 127 31 9 747 5 7 3 2 767 30 43 10 11 777 26 45 (2) 11 12 (1) 787 53 158 4 45 Total 157 380 59 79 Note: Aircraft accounted for as revenues by BCA and as operating leases in consolidation identified by parentheses Defense, Space & Security AH-64 Apache (New) 19 37 1 10 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 52 74 8 18 C-17 Globemaster III - 1 - - C-40A - 2 - - CH-47 Chinook (New) 27 13 8 - CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3 22 - 6 F-15 Models 4 11 1 4 F/A-18 Models 20 23 6 7 KC-46A Tanker 14 28 4 7 P-8 Models 15 18 6 4 Commercial and Civil Satellites - 2 - 1 Total backlog(Dollars in millions) December 31

2020 December 31

2019 Commercial Airplanes $281,588 $376,593 Defense, Space & Security 60,847 63,691 Global Services 20,632 22,902 Unallocated items, eliminations and other 337 217 Total backlog $363,404 $463,403 Contractual backlog $339,309 $436,473 Unobligated backlog 24,095 26,930 Total backlog $363,404 $463,403

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating loss, core operating margin, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, loss from operations, operating margin, and diluted loss per share. See page 6 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 $ millions Per Share $ millions Per Share Revenues 15,304 17,911 Loss from operations (GAAP) (8,049) (2,204) Operating margin (GAAP) (52.6)% (12.3)% FAS/CAS service cost adjustment: Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (251) (248) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (77) (74) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (328) (322) Core operating loss (non-GAAP) ($8,377) ($2,526) Core operating margin (non-GAAP) (54.7)% (14.1)% Diluted loss per share (GAAP) ($14.65) ($1.79) Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment ($251) (0.44) ($248) (0.44) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment (77) (0.13) (74) (0.13) Non-operating pension expense (85) (0.15) (94) (0.17) Non-operating postretirement expense (21) (0.04) 27 0.05 Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1 91 0.16 82 0.15 Subtotal of adjustments ($343) ($0.60) ($307) ($0.54) Core loss per share (non-GAAP) ($15.25) ($2.33) Weighted average diluted shares (in millions) 575.4 565.4 1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating loss, core operating margin, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, loss from operations, operating margin, and diluted loss per share. See page 6 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.