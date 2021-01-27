Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Welcomes Kyle McGowan & Amanda Campbell to Company's Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced the appointment of Kyle McGowan former CDC Chief of Staff and Amanda Campbell former CDC Deputy Chief of Staff to the OPTEC Advisory Board.

Kyle McGowan and Amanda Campbell left the CDC in August 2020 to form Ascendant Strategic Partners, a renowned Governmental Relations consulting firm.

Ascendant Strategic Partners is an Atlanta based consulting firm offering services in both federal and state government affairs, specializing in public health and health care. With decades of experience in leadership roles in the federal executive branch and Congress, Ascendant Strategic Partners knows that achieving results requires strategic planning and a network of advocates and provides a reliable and knowledgeable source of strategic counsel, supported by a vast network of resources, to turn policy priorities into realized business success.

OPTEC International CEO, Roger Pawson stated "We are extremely fortunate to have Kyle and Amanda join the OPTEC Advisory Board Team and welcome the great wealth of knowledge they bring to the company. The opportunity to have Ascendant help OPTEC with certification and regulatory compliance sectors will only enhance our ability to bring new products to both the PPE and Governmental markets. We are truly looking forward to working with Kyle and Amanda to help find new pre-emptive protective solutions both during pre- and post-pandemic times".

Kyle McGowan and Amanda Campbell from Ascendant Strategic Partners stated. "We are excited to be joining the great team at OPTEC International and to be working alongside them to help bring innovate and healthy solutions into the market to combat the Pandemic and other emerging challenges".

