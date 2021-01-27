Global metal machining market will grow by USD 13.32 Billion During 2020-2024.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global metal machining market registered a YOY growth of -0.74% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The 120-page report analyzes the metal machining market by end-user (automotive, construction, aerospace, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The metal machining market is driven by increased investment in infrastructure. In addition, the expansion of production facilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the metal machining market.

Countries across the world are making significant investments in infrastructure development projects. For instance, in January 2016, China invested over USD 13 billion in the development and construction of Beijing International Airport. The airport is designed to handle 72 million passengers annually by 2025. Such capital-intensive infrastructure development projects are expected to increase over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Metal Machining Companies:

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Metalworking Machinery Business and Metal Machine Tools Business. The company offers a range of sheet metal fabrication machines such as FOL-3015AJ, metal cutting machines, grinding machines, and precision welding machines.

Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB operates its business through segments such as Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The company offers a range of grinders and advanced drilling units such as Advanced Drilling Unit PFD 1500.

Colfax Corp.

Colfax Corp. operates its business through segments such as Air and Gas Handling and Fabrication Technology. The company offers a range of arc welding equipment such as Transweld 400.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT operates its business through segments such as Machine tools, Industrial Services, and Corporate Services. The company offers a range of grinding equipment such as Vertical Mate Series.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of highly-economical carbon dioxide laser oscillator models such as C2000i-MODEL C.

Metal Machining Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Automotive size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal Machining Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

