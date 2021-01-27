Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) ("Fiore" or "Company"), a licensed multi-state Cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, is pleased to announce the results from it's North Las Vegas Apex Facility January Harvest, highlighting strong THC percentages, outstanding terpene profiles and yields.

January's harvest included 8 distinct strains including Fiore Super Glue, which won 1st place at the 2019 Las Vegas High Times Cannabis Cup. Super Glue, which is an Indica dominant strain, had the highest THC results from the harvest at 26.73%. Super Glue draws its origins from Northern Lights and Afgani and boasts over 20mg of total terpenes, providing a very sticky feel with a great terpene profile derived from the top 4 terpenes (Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene and Humulene).

Amongst the other strains in the harvest Fiore Gold also produced strong THC levels testing at 26.61%. Fiore Gold is a sativa dominant strain with strong tangerine/citrus aromas. Fiore Gold provides an uplifting sensation due to strong Limonene and Linalool terpenes.

Not to be left out of the conversation, Fiore's Black Mamba tested at 24.41% THC and is a truly Indica strain with origins tied to Grandaddy Purp and Black Domina. The frosty purple appearance is aesthetically pleasing, and it is a perfect option to unwind with at the end of the day with Limonene, Ocimene and Pinene terpenes.

With all strains testing over 20% and strong indicative consumer demand Fiore is expecting to kick off 2021 with an impressive revenue ramp as it moves towards the goal of hitting positive cash flow from operations in the 1st quarter.

Given the evolving nature of our proprietary living soil growing methodology, crop yields, potency and terpene profiles will continue to evolve with successive harvests. These first crops from our reboot of the Apex facility are an excellent sign of things to come.

CEO Erik Anderson noted, "With these strong results coming from our top tier growers in Nevada we can expect to maintain our market premium and strong consumer demand. These results are exactly what we were hoping for coming into the new year and we expect to build on this momentum throughout the balance of the quarter."

About Fiore Cannabis Ltd.

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of medical and recreational cannabis products since 2014. Fiore has expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in our key North American legal jurisdictions Nevada, California and British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.fiorecannabis.com

For Further Information:

Erik Anderson, President and CEO

1-877-438-5448 Ext. 713

eanderson@fiorecannabis.com

Cannabis Industry Involvement:

The Company owns marijuana licenses in California and Nevada. Marijuana is legal in each state; however, marijuana remains illegal under United States federal law and the approach to enforcement of U.S. federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that federal enforcement actions could adversely affect their investments and that the Company's ability to support continuing U.S.-based operations and its access private and public capital could be materially adversely affected.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as "anticipate", "objective", "may", "will", "might", "should", "could", "can", "intend", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "plan", "is designed to", "project", "continue", or similar expressions suggest future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements may also include, among other things, statements about the future business strategy; expectations of obtaining licenses and permits; expectations regarding expenses, sales and operations; future customer concentration; anticipated cash needs and estimates regarding capital requirements and the need for additional financing; total processing capacity; the ability to anticipate the future needs of customers; plans for future products and enhancements of existing products; future growth strategy and growth rate; future intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations; regulatory approvals and other matters; and anticipated trends and challenges in the markets in which the Company may operate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72961