GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) recently announced that GBT Tokenize Corp., its joint venture, is now seeking approval for its qTerm human vital signs device with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In an interview with Investorideas.com, GBT's CTO, Danny Rittman, explained that the rigour of the FDA approval process was necessary and beneficial to the product.

"We are expecting some improvements and modifications because during the process of the FDA approval - and with their own guidelines and standards - we may definitely need to do some," he said. "That's something we're looking forward to, because that's only going to make the device better, more accurate and more credentialed. The more credentials we get for the device, the better for us. That's the plan."

FDA approval will also grant the qTerm legitimacy in the eyes of consumers, Rittman explained in a recent press release:

"Another aspect is to gain potential customer's confidence and trust in the product's performance and accuracy. We plan to offer the technology for personal, hospital and clinical usage [in] seeking to comply with the industry's standards and regulations."

Rittman clarified however, that approval from the FDA is not essential but rather that the Company was pursuing it to expand future market opportunities.

"FDA approval is not a must for qTerm, we voluntarily do this certification in order to bring the device to a clinical level which can open a whole world of possibilities marketing wise (clinics, hospitals, etc…)," he said. "The device can be introduced to the market as is in many other wearables that are not defined as a 'medical device', if for ramification only."

In its first release, the qTerm will boast the abilities to measure body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart rate. GBT Tokenize will subsequently add blood pressure to this and these functions will be accompanied by a smartphone app and web application that will keep a history for the user's records, providing a geographical proximity alert and record statistical data about the user's vitals.

"In addition, the device measures ambient temperatures to notify the user about an efficient measurement environment for accuracy purposes," Rittman added.

While there are other mobile health detection devices out there, the qTerm is distinguished by its being powered by GBT's AI technology. Rittman indicated in the press release:

"…we believe that its main advantage upon similar products is its Artificial Intelligence technology that offers advanced features like real-time health statistics, analytics, and monitoring."

"The AI will basically collect the data, track it, keep a history and will alert personally, per person in case of abnormalities," he said. "Assuming a person takes, on a daily basis, their blood pressure, oxygen level or heart rate … the AI engine will notice differences … and the user is going to get notifications."

From the press release: "Early detection of potential health issues, based on vitals can be crucial and a life saver. Applying for an FDA clearance is a long process but we strongly believe it will bring our technology to the highest standards to be used by hospitals and individuals."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT's system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

