Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Marsh has joined the Company's board of directors.

Currently, Mr. Marsh is the President of Blockchain Foundry. Previously, Chris spent 8 years at Richardson GMP and GMP Securities in Toronto, Canada, as an investment banker and corporate development executive. He also spent four years in London, England, where he worked in corporate finance and asset management. Mr. Marsh is a CFA charter holder and holds a Masters in Finance degree from London Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

Desert Gold's President & CEO Jared Scharf commented, "Chris, a successful entrepreneur with significant banking and business development experience, will add financial depth, new business contacts and independence to our board as we continue to move Desert Gold's exciting story forward. We welcome Chris to the team."

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 2 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (SMSZ Project and Djimbala), its Anumso project in Ghana's Ashanti Belt and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

