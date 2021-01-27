Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Names Bill Brinkman as Chief Operating Officer

Will Oversee Daily Operations of Sales and Marketing

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has strengthened its relationship with Bill Brinkman by elevating him to Chief Operating Officer. Bill's experience includes more than 30 years of sales leadership with a range of organizations from Fortune 200 packaged goods companies to high-tech startups.

Bill Brinkman is tasked with leading the day- to-day sales and marketing efforts of the business of Galaxy and its subsidiaries in accordance with the strategic plan and operating and capital budgets. He will be reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Gary LeCroy and Chief Finance Officer Magen McGahee.

Chief Operating Officer Bill Brinkman will focus on the following:

oversee the day-to-day operations of the sales and marketing efforts;

develop, in collaboration with the CEO and CFO, an annual operating plan that supports long term operations strategy;

assist the CEO and the CFO in developing and overseeing the long-term business strategies;

assist the CEO and the CFO in overseeing the Company's achievement and maintenance of a satisfactory competitive position within its industry;

keep the CEO and the CFO fully informed in a timely and candid manner of the conduct of the day-to-day sales and marketing efforts towards the achievement of its established goals and of all material deviations from the goals or objectives and policies established by the Board;

with respect to sales and marketing matters, ensure communications, resolution of issues and project development;

maintain a positive and ethical work climate that is conducive to attracting, retaining and motivating a diverse group of top-quality employees at all levels;

assess and manage the principal risks of the business within operations (proposals, projects and staffing).

Magen McGahee, Galaxy's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In just a few short weeks since bringing Bill on as a consultant with Galaxy, we were so impressed with the value he is adding that we decided to bring him on full-time in an Executive role. We expect Bill to increase our visibility with the reseller market, which will lead to increased revenue. The indirect reseller channel is how the majority of sales are made into the K-12 education market."

Most recently Bill served as Vice President of Sales for Graphics Distribution, Inc, a value added distributor focused on the education technology and streaming media marketplaces. During Bill's tenure, GDI was ranked ranked #1 or #2 by their top vendors in reseller recruitment and incremental revenue generation. Bill's expertise in the development of account relationships contributed significantly to an overall increase of 30%+ in GDI's revenue since 2016.

Prior to GDI, Bill served as Vice President, Sales for Virtual Ink. Virtual Ink was the original corporate parent of the Mimio brand prior to it's acquisition by Newell Rubbermaid. Bill was responsible for the design, development, and growth of the Mimio North American sales organization, including the creation of the Mimio channel model specifically targeted at the education vertical market. Under Bill's leadership, sales grew at double-digit rates outpacing the category growth and leading the company to a #3 ranking in the interactive whiteboard (IWB) marketplace.

Prior to joining Virtual Ink, Bill served as Director of Channel Sales for the Hitachi Nissei Sangyo America, Ltd Group, with responsibility for the development and growth of their North American IT Channel. Over the span of his tenure, Bill grew a nonexistent consumer channel into a $250M business.

Earlier in his career, Bill served as Director of Sales for Thomson Consumer Products, the U.S. subsidiary of the multinational Thomson SA organization. At Thomson he led the sales organization to multiple consecutive quarters of revenue and profitability growth, ultimately culminating in the sale of the U.S. subsidiary to the RCA Corporation in 1989.

A graduate of Eastern University (St. Davids, PA), Bill holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

