Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Receives 91 Point Rating from Wine Enthusiast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, leather goods & accessories, is pleased to announce that Algodon Fine Wines' PIMA 2012 vintage has been awarded a 91 Point Rating by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Wine Enthusiast magazine utilizes a 100-point wine-scoring rating system, and considers wine ratings of 90-93 to be "Excellent."

Wine Enthusiast is a magazine and website, founded in 1988 by Adam Strum, specializing in wines, spirits, food and travel. The magazine is run from its headquarters in New York and is published 14 times a year, with a readership of 800,000 consumers worldwide. The magazine's website hosts a database of wine reviews, interviews food and wine pairings, beer and spirits news, and other topics.

"We are all so pleased to see our wines receive this distinction from Wine Enthusiast," said Scott Mathis, Founder and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, which wholly owns and operates Algodon Fine Wines. "This recognition stands as a testament to the skill and dedication of our wine team, led by our winemaker Mauro Nosenzo. In congratulating him, we must also recognize the valuable contributions of our talented agronomist, Jorge "Coco" Arenas, because great wines cannot be made without great vines, as well as our senior wine advisor, Anthony Foster, Master of Wine, who provides welcomed guidance. We are excited about the continued roll out of Algodon wines via e-commerce in the U.S. and in South America, and support such as this only adds to our ability to reach new audiences."

Algodon Fine Wines can be purchased in the U.S. at AlgodonFineWines.com, where you can save 20% on your order using Friends and Family discount code vino1234 (plus free ground shipping on orders of 6 bottles or more, or your minimum purchase of $150). Algodon Fine Wines are also available at these online and retail locations: VinPorter, Sherry-Lehmann, Spec's, Le Boutellier, and The Noble Grape. To purchase wines in Argentina, please visit AlgodonWines.com.ar

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. Algodon's premium wines have received top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions including Gold Medals from the prestigious Global Masters Wine Competition, comprised of master sommeliers. Algodon's Black Label Reserves represent the best selection from Algodon with 100% microvinified blends whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor. Algodon Fine Wines are imported to the U.S. by Seaview Imports.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Our goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholding.com). With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com) and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

