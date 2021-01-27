Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) -NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will add an Alzheimer's disease patient cohort to its Phase 1 clinical trial program for its lead product, NVG-291, a specific and selective protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTPσ") inhibitor.

NervGen remains on track to initiate its Phase 1 program for NVG-291 in healthy volunteers in Q1 2021 with plans to report top-line results from the single and multiple dose portion of the study in the second half of 2021. Pending a positive outcome of the results in healthy volunteers, the Company intends to add a multi-dose Alzheimer's disease patient cohort starting in Q1 2022. The primary objective for including Alzheimer's disease patients will be to study the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of NVG-291 in both elderly and Alzheimer's disease patients. Additionally, the Company plans to include various biomarker and cognitive tests to identify early signals of efficacy. Patients enrolled in the study will be dosed for a minimum of 28 days.

"We are very excited about the evolution of our Phase 1 clinical trial program," stated Paul Brennan, NervGen's President & CEO. "The addition of an Alzheimer's disease patient cohort in Q1 2022 will accelerate our pathway to controlled Phase 2 clinical trials, while also allowing us to preview early signs of efficacy and provide preliminary indications of NVG-291's activity in a patient population. The results will inform our clinical development strategy for NVG-291 in Alzheimer's disease and across other indications. Together with our newly assembled Alzheimer's disease scientific advisory board, we will continue to progress towards our major anticipated milestones and deliver on our mission of discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from medical conditions related to nerve damage."

Alzheimer's disease is a complex disease with poorly understood mechanisms that lead to progressive neurodegeneration, with symptoms including the destruction of memory and thinking skills, and, in later stages, the inability to carry out the simplest tasks. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia among older adults, contributing to as many as 60-70% of cases.

NVG-291 is an inhibitor of PTPσ, a promising target for reducing the clinical effects of Alzheimer's disease. Neuronal damage and chronic inflammation are believed to be major contributors to progressive and permanent cognitive and physical disabilities in Alzheimer's disease patients. NervGen believes that inhibiting the activity of PTPσ has the potential to alter Alzheimer's disease pathology by promoting nerve repair mechanisms such as regeneration, remyelination and plasticity; repairing autophagy, a cellular cleaning mechanism that is inhibited in Alzheimer's disease patients; and by promoting a non-inflammatory phenotype in microglia cells, the innate immune cells of the brain.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTPσ"), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTPσ receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves, as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72960