Panoma Press Beats the Odds and Celebrates Best Year on Record in 2020

ST. ALBANS, England, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a challenging year for businesses across the world, with many having to pivot their offerings to survive. However in the face of adversity, UK independent publishing house Panoma Press has celebrated its best year ever with its highest gross and net profit on record, the launch of a new children's imprint, hitting its inclusivity targets and celebration of 15 years in business.

The St. Albans-based independent publishing company was launched in 2005 and has been committed to publishing books which have one purpose, to change lives. Having worked with hundreds of authors and negotiated sales and distribution relationships in over 50 countries, Panoma Press has become known for bringing thought-leading insights to life through print, digital and audio.

Like many businesses in 2020, Panoma Press and founder Mindy Gibbins-Klein faced a number of challenges that threatened the future of the business. However, the team continued to push forward and ended 2020 with the best year on record, highest gross and net profit ever and publishing 40% more books than forecast. In December 2020 Panoma Press proudly celebrated 15 years in business with more than 400 books published.

An integral part of the Panoma Press ethos is raising the voices of those from traditionally underrepresented groups. In 2019 Panoma Press committed to 80% of their books being written by authors from minority groups. The publishing house met this target and has continued to embed this fundamental value in all their associated businesses and events. Over the course of 2020 Ms. Gibbins-Klein has also been delivering pro bono support through The Book Midwife to help authors plan and write their books, and 80% of the speakers at the 2nd annual "Above and Beyond Conference" came from traditionally underrepresented groups. "We want to work with people who feel that left to chance, they're not being given a fair chance," said Ms. Gibbins-Klein.

In recognition of the contribution books make to both educating and supporting young children and families, in November 2020 Panoma Press added an exciting children's imprint to its portfolio. The new Panocub imprint made its debut on the 3rd November with Hank the Hungry Monster, the first in a series of Mind Monster books by Julie Derrick.

"I am thrilled to have achieved our best year on record! There were certainly times over the year when it probably would have been easier to throw in the towel, but now more than ever I see the impact books are having. People are reading books for support, entertainment and learning during the coronavirus restrictions. Our ethos is 'books that change lives' and if we have done just that for people in a year of complete upheaval, all of the challenges have been worth it," Ms. Gibbins-Klein said, reflecting on the achievement.

Ms. Gibbins-Klein added: "I am very proud of every member of the Panoma Press team for their hard work and dedication not only over the past year, but for the past 15 years of unwavering determination that has made Panoma Press what it is today."

More information can be found at www.panomapress.com

For press enquiries, images or further details please contact the Panoma Press Publicity Team on 01603 743 363 or email media@panomapress.com