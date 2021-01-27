Ira Kucheck Joins SIPPIO as US Channel Sales Director

Former SYNNEX US channel leader tasked with increasing Microsoft Service Provider MRR and user productivity with SIPPIO Direct Routing as a service for Microsoft Teams; end-to-end automation simplifies onboarding, allowing partners to activate Teams calling in minutes

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / SIPPIO today announced that Ira Kucheck, a tenured unified communications leader, has joined the company as US Channel Sales Director. Kucheck is charged with expanding and empowering partners to voice enable Microsoft Teams with SIPPIO Direct Routing as a service.

Prior to joining SIPPIO, Kucheck spent more than 30 years bringing new technologies to market through the channel. At SYNNEX, he helped build the master agent's collaboration and mobility practice, fueling adoption across the entire partner ecosystem.

"I joined SIPPIO because no other company can match the quality, flexibility, simplicity and value it brings to the entire partner ecosystem," said Ira Kucheck.

In a few short weeks, Kucheck has validated his assertions bringing new partners to SIPPIO that are astounded by the speed, efficiency and ease of deployment.

"We were delighted to reconnect with Ira and SIPPIO," said Don Wisdom, CEO, Datalink Networks. "They were able to onboard us and bring a customer online within five days of our initial discussion. That's service!"

SIPPIO offers the only no-code subscription services that activate outbound calling in Microsoft Teams without the complexity and cost of building Direct Routing in-house. Instead of wasting weeks on costly, complex migrations, the SIPPIO Voice Panel automates provisioning, user onboarding, call routing and governance, so activating new accounts, at scale, takes no more than 10 minutes.

"SIPPIO amplifies the opportunity to grow revenue while increasing user adoption and productivity. While so many solutions providers are over-discounting service renewals to avoid a customer exodus, SIPPIO partners are building new streams of recurring revenue by penetrating an untapped market comprised of hundreds of thousands of organizations," added Kucheck.

Almost all of Microsoft Teams' 115 million daily active users are business users, 91 percent of whom are employed by Fortune 500 companies. As Microsoft Teams nears global ubiquity, so does the addressable market for resellers, MSPs and systems integrators.

Combining native voice and calling services with conferencing, video meetings and other collaboration tools extends the utility of Microsoft Teams, providing users with a single platform that meets their needs from end-to-end. Adding voice to Microsoft Teams also allows companies to retire traditional PBX systems, third-party video meetings and chat platforms, cutting costs and the drain on compute resources.

"We are elated to have Ira on the SIPPIO team as his experience, demeanor and understanding of what solutions providers need to compete is unparalleled," said Dawn-Marie Elder, COO, SIPPIO. "Ira is a genuine industry pioneer whose enthusiasm for supporting new technology adoption is contagious. Whether introducing the world's earliest iterations of Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) or deploying the first commercial IP-PBX with NBX Corporation, Ira's been there and done that."

Purpose-built for both multitenant and hosted cloud environments across the globe, SIPPIO is an end-to-end cloud solution running securely on Microsoft Azure.

Working from home or office, commuting or traveling, SIPPIO keeps employees connected to their phones at all times. With native integration into Microsoft Teams, users can now place and receive telephone calls from any device running Teams, including computers, tablets, smartphones and Teams compatible desktop and conference phones.

About SIPPIO

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, SIPPIO is the largest, secure Azure-based provider of voice calling services for Microsoft Teams, globally. As a Microsoft co-sell partner, SIPPIO provides automation and carrier services to enable Direct Routing as a Service in Teams. SIPPIO activates full outbound calling capabilities in minutes, requires no hardware or professional services and scales to your business needs in over 80 countries to enhance communication, collaboration and unify the modern workplace experience.

Visit www.sippio.io for additional information.

